The Somerset Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Tuesday evening in which only minor injuries were reported.
According to SPD Captain Mike Correll, the shooting incident was part of a domestic violence-related situation. No names have been released currently, and no charges have been filed.
The SPD reported that around 5:57 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a residence on East Somerset Church Road.
Pulaski County 911 dispatch had received a call from a 22-year-old woman who informed dispatch that she and a 23-year-old male had been having an argument which turned physical.
The female told officers that the male had pushed her down some stairs. After being pushed, the woman grabbed a firearm and shot the man, hitting him in the leg.
She stated that the shooting was to protect herself from further violence.
The man was taken by Somerset-Pulaski EMS to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for a minor wound to his right thigh. He was treated and released.
Correll said the investigation has been turned over to SPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details are available at this time,” he said.
