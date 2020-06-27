Somerset Councilor John Ricky Minton made it known Monday night that he didn’t appreciate the city paying for a mural without Mayor Alan Keck first consulting the council on it.
Addressing Keck during the council meeting, Minton told him, “Most of this council’s here before you came, and I don’t think nobody on the council knew it [the mural] was going to be done, or I think most of us would have probably said, ‘Let’s not do that.’ No argument about it or nothing. It doesn’t look good on a $10 million building that the taxpayers are going to pay for, for 20 years.”
In making his point, however, Minton made a statement comparing artwork that is popping up around the city with areas where artistic expression is being used as political protest.
“If you turn the TV on and you look out at Minneapolis and them places where they’ve took over towns, the whole streets are painted like we’re paying people to come here and do,” Minton said.
His point was that the city spent taxpayer money on artwork that, he felt, looks the same as what is being called graffiti and which is being done for free in other cities.
On Friday, Minton made it clear that his intent was to focus on cost and the artwork itself, not on the meaning behind those paintings.
In fact, he said he hadn’t seen what the words were in the pieces of graffiti, and while he knew that most of it was connected to riots, he did not connect the meaning of the art to Black Live Matters or any of the racial or social unrest going on in Minneapolis and elsewhere.
“There’s not a racist bone in my body,” Minton said. “I meant in no way to draw any ties to that. It doesn’t have anything to do with race.”
He continued: “I compared it to say that if it keeps going it [Somerset] will look like those cities. The protesting never entered my mind.”
He went on to say that in all his time on the council, he has not received any phone calls on race-related problems.
“I don’t think Somerset has any problems with race. Not one problem. I’ve never had any complaint about race on council,” he said.
The cost – and the fact that the city paid money for a mural to go on the sidewalk in front of the Energy Center – also factored into another comment he made during the council meeting concerning railroad car graffiti.
“You get stopped at a railroad crossing here in town, the trains go by, you can see the same kind of paintings,” he said. “And they arrest people for doing it. But they can’t catch them all. Here we are wasting, spending taxpayers dollars – and in pretty hard times right now – that we should be kind of watching our money to where we don’t have to raise taxes, where we don’t have to raise our utilities.”
He was referring to a bill the city received for $4,500, and the fact that the council wasn’t aware of the money being spent before council received that bill.
Mayor Keck explained Friday that the $4,500 was not only for the mural, but for a package that included creating a video on all of Somerset’s murals and how to connect downtown Somerset with Lake Cumberland.
He said he decided to approve spending that money as a way to invest in the area and strengthen the image of Somerset to the communities outside Pulaski and around Kentucky.
While it’s true that the city has seen a dip in the amount of cash on hand – “$18 million and change to $16 million and change,” he said – Keck asserted that the city was in great financial health.
They have been using that money to enhance the lives of Somerset’s citizens, he said.
Plus, having the money just sitting there isn’t accomplishing anything, he said.“What does that [money] do for our people? It’s not my money. We’re doing projects we’ve needed to do. We’re solving problems that have been neglected for years,” Keck said.
As for Minton’s comments about Somerset looking like Minneapolis, Keck said, “I don’t think he had malice in his heart when he said those words.
“I respect that John Ricky is worried about finances. I think John Ricky is a passionate guy. He cares deeply about Somerset, just like I do. It was not what he intended. He’s just afraid I’ll take it too far,” Keck said.
Another member of the council, Amanda “Bean” Bullock, said that she took Minton’s words to be more about the aesthetics of the artwork.
“We do live in a quiet town, and awareness of what’s going on nationally could help comments like that fit in with the conversation,” she said.
Bullock talked about the original council conversation on the mural, that of whether it was appropriate to have painted a United States flag on the sidewalk where people could step on it.
“As an artist myself, I recognize that the artists had no ill will and no ill intent with the flag,” she said.
She said the same about Minton’s discussion.
“Just like with the flag, I don’t think it was meant with ill will,” she said.
Keck, responding to Minton’s argument that the council wasn’t told about the mural before it was painted, said, “I will do my best to communicate even more with the council,” although he said he was elected mayor to be able to make certain decisions.
Just like Minton, Bullock said she did not know about the mural until it was already finished. She said she was out taking a walk one afternoon when she happened to pass by it.
She said she is of the belief, too, that people are elected and hired to do specific jobs. As a council member, one of her jobs is to keep up with the city’s finances.
As such, she said the cost of the project may needed to have been told to councilors beforehand.
“It does seem like something that should have ‘graced our desks,’ because of the money,” she said.
But not the design of the project itself. She went on the record in a previous council meeting in saying that she thought the mural looked good.
She admits that she knows she may be in contact with different people than Minton, but she said she had not heard of one single complaint.
“People have told me they like it,” she said.
Keck, too, said that the overwhelming majority of the feedback he’s heard on the mural was positive.
Not so, from Minton’s standpoint. “I’ve had a lot of people call and complain about it,” he said.
So much so that he stood by his comments from the meeting, where he said an out-of-town friend said coming into Somerset “looked like you were pulling into a comic book.”
To which, Bullock countered, “Some people don’t see that as a negative.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.