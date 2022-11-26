Get your tickets now for the first Flashback Theater Co. (FbTC) production at The Virginia: Miracle on 34th Street, adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies and based upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture Miracle on 34th Street.
Brought to you by SPEDA, Miracle on 34th Street will run for six live performances on selected dates from December 8 through December 17, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at: fbtc.ticketleap.com/miracle/
Since the renovations of The Virginia were announced, it has been questioned whether or not theater will be a part of the numerous performances that have graced the stage since July 2022. In partnership with The Virginia and title sponsor SPEDA, Flashback Theater Co. will bring Miracle on 34th Street to life with local actors in the newly-renovated event space. Audiences will see this classic tale come to life once more in the historically cinematic space.
The Virginia was built in 1922 by T.E. Jasper and named after his daughter. It stayed open until 1994, closing its doors, and falling into disrepair. After years of conservation maintenance by Downtown Development, The Virginia got the facelift it deserved after the City of Somerset purchased the building and re-envisioned it as a performance and event space for the downtown area.
Miracle on 34th Street tells the story of Kris Kringle, a kind old man who has recently been released from a hospital for “believing he is Santa Claus.” After an incident with their current “Santa,” Kris is hired at Macy’s department store on 34th street in New York City, where he goes against the script by suggesting parents buy toys from other stores. A courtroom drama turned holiday classic argues the true identity of Santa, and the power of belief in miracles.
A feel good holiday event, Miracle on 34th Street will be an excellent theater production for families to attend together. The show will last about an hour and forty-five minutes, including one 15-minute intermission, and is suitable for children ages 6 and up. Concessions will be available for purchase at the venue. Audiences are encouraged to arrive half an hour before the curtain time in order to have plenty of time to find their seats and settle in.
As with most Flashback Theater shows, all seating will be assigned at the time of purchase. With over 200 seats available for each of the six performances, there is plenty of accommodation for everyone who wants to see the show; larger groups should purchase tickets early to ensure they can be seated together. All ticket sales for Miracle on 34th Street will go through Flashback Theater directly. Patrons can purchase tickets in person at the Flashback box office (400 E Mount Vernon St.) or by calling FbTC at (888) 394-FBTC ext. 1.
Tickets for Miracle on 34th Street are on sale. Adult single tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door, Student single tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Seating is assigned at the time of ticket purchase and limited seating is available. Current season ticket holders will be contacted the week of November 2nd to confirm their performance reservation. If you would like to learn more about season tickets, visit: www.flashbacktheater.co/events/
Dates and Times:
Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
Adults – $18 Advance, $20 Door
Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door
Tickets may be purchased online (www.flashbacktheater.co/events), in person at 400 East Mt. Vernon St, Somerset, KY 42501, Tuesday through Friday 11:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m., or be reserved in advance by calling the box office at (888) 394-FbTC ext. 1. Advance ticket sales end online 2 hours prior to showtime. We accept all major credit cards. Refunds may be made at no cost up to 24 hours prior to the ticketed performance by calling the box office. Season tickets are available to purchase for $65 until December 1, 2022 and includes all the shows in the upcoming season: Miracle on 34th Street, The Book of Will, Sweeney Todd, and As You Like It.
2022-23 Spotlight Sponsors are: Applied Behavioral Advancements, City of Somerset, M&W Printing, and Footlight Sponsors: David Daring Rentals, Kinetic by Windstream, United Cumberland Bank, T. Ronald Kidd Trust, Fireborn Energy, and HealthMarkets for their continued support of FbTC’s production of theater that speaks to the soul.
This production is brought to you in partnership with Title Sponsor: SPEDA and Artist Sponsors: Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Citizens Bank, and First & Farmer’s National Bank.
