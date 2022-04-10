It was time to roll out the red carpet for the most glamorous women in the region. The 2022 Pulaski County Miss Abilities Pageant took place Saturday at the Center for Rural Development, and it was an extravaganza from start to finish.
The ladies were pampered by volunteers by getting their hair, makeup and nails done. They got to share a meal with their families and friends, take a few photos, and then hit the spotlight by dazzling the crowd on the stage.
The around 90 women who participated were from all over the region – from the Lexington area to the Tennessee border – and were mainly competing for the hearts and applause of the crowd. Sure, there was a first, second and third place, but all the ladies came away from the pageant as winners.
The Miss Abilities Pageant is open to all adult women with intellectual disabilities, but this day was more about showing the world how beautiful they are and to celebrate their accomplishments.
For some, the pageant was more about getting to see their friends after a long time of being cooped up during the COVID pandemic, since the pageant which has been going since 2017 had to take the past two years off.
And for other ladies, it was about getting dolled up.
Carrie Fletcher, one of the pageant contestants, said her favorite part was getting to walk on stage – “to get up there and do my wave and do my stuff.”
It was a similar story from her sister Lisa Fletcher, who when asked what her favorite part was demonstrated her waving and smiling technique.
Carrie said the sisters were enjoying themselves all throughout the day. She said she enjoyed getting to see her friends, and said that the pageant itself makes her feel good about herself.
Another contestant, Sara Bellomy, said of the pageant, “I really like it and it’s fun. … I get to hang out with my friends. I go up on stage even though I’m so shy.”
Before the actual pageant, Bellomy was found at one of the “selfie stations” with her family home provider Marlene Phillips, making sure to take plenty of photos of herself as a Hollywood star.
“This is something she looks forward to,” Phillips said. “I think it’s very nice that they do something for this group. It’s something they can look forward to every year.”
While Miss Abilities is a year-long project for organizers Blake Roberts and Sheila Hamm Fields, both have said that they wouldn’t be able to put it together if it weren’t for the event’s volunteers.
“We’ve had an overflow of volunteers, more volunteers than I expected,” Roberts said Saturday. “I am so grateful for that. Volunteers have absolutely killed it today. I feel like the girls have all really had a good time so far.”
While some volunteers help make food or do hair and makeup, a special group of volunteers help teach the ladies how to carry themselves while on stage.
Those volunteers are current and former title holders from various local and state pageants, showing the Miss Abilities contestants what they know about smiling, waving and general presence.
For some, the Miss Abilities Pageant is also important to them.
For example, there’s Deedra VonGruenigen, a Mrs. Kentucky Bluegrass crown winner.
“This is near and dear to my heart, because my daughter is special needs,” VonGruenigen said.
Her six-year-old has a rare brain malformation that causes seizures, she said. “This is just really special for me, to get to help.”
Pure International Miss Stephanie Leach said she is close to many of the women who participated in Miss Abilities through her work as a behavioral support agent through Turning Point Services.
“What people don’t realize is going out in public when you haven’t before is a very big thing,” she said. “… They can come here and just enjoy themselves. We had a really good, fun day, and it’s just nice to see them be in the community and be involved in a way where they get to flourish.”
Another volunteer, 2018 Miss Kentucky Teen USA Jordan Crozier, said that she loved being a part of the event, not only to help with teaching the contestants about stage presence but to also help with doing their hair and makeup.
“I would give all of my time to these girls just to see them smile and make them feel beautiful, because they deserve it just as much as we do,” she said.
Volunteer Tori Jones, who called herself the “queen recruiter” – the one that rounds up pageant queens to help with the event – said that she has also been a case manager with Can Help Inc. for five years.
“I’ve done this [pageant] since it began, and my folks enjoy this. They look forward to it every year. It’s something that all year long they wait to do,” she said.
“Honestly, it’s a big deal for them, and it’s a big deal to us, to just make sure they have a good time. They all enjoy it, it’s really fun.”
