The Miss Abilities Pageant is Pulaski County’s premier beauty pageant for women who strive through intellectual disabilities. On Saturday, Pulaski County celebrated the beauty of these women with a theme just as sweet as they are.
The fifth-annual pageant to be held, this year’s Miss Abilities had theme based on the timeless board game Candy Land. According to Blake Roberts, one of the event organizers and co-founder of Miss Abilities, many said this was their favorite theme yet.
“The girls have made friends throughout the years,” said Roberts. “It’s a day they get to hang and out with their friends and dance and enjoy each other.”
The event was held in Pulaski County High School’s gymnasium. The organizers and volunteers cooked for the event themselves.
Third overall winner of the pageant was Kadedra Warren. Second was Anita Thomas. First place was Bellena Wilburn.
While these three women snagged the top spots, everybody was a winner. All 129 women who competed left with a certificate, a crown, a trophy, and a heart full of love (and a belly full of candy).
Judges were Latisha Hutton, Sarah Hutton, Natalie Lowe, and Rachel Allen. While they were charged with watching the pageant, they also watched contestants offstage enjoying the festivities. This was to award women who were being most helpful or most generous. They also awarded the dancing queen who cut a rug on the dance floor all day long.
Roberts says her favorite one of these awards is “Miss Determined.”
“We do have a lot of ladies that participate that may have issues with their gate,” she said. “I’ve had people tell me that they’ve practiced with their walker all year long just so they know they can walk across the stage by themselves … I always think that’s just the coolest thing.”
Founder and organizer Sheila Field said, “We love what we do. It’s an amazing event. These girls have a blast, and they’re all deserving to get to participate in something that’s theres.”
Field said that women with intellectual disabilities often get left out of community events. This type of inclusion gives people a community.
She said she started working with people who had intellectual disabilities after meeting her autistic nephew. She said she “fell in love” with the many people she began to meet and has worked with them ever since.
“They love you unconditionally,” she said. “They give you what you give them.”
The event was well-attended. Roberts said there were more than 300 people who came to watch the pageant and spend time with the contestants.
