It’s a spectacular return for one of the area’s premier beauty pageants – one in which everyone who participates is a true winner.
The Pulaski County Miss Abilities Pageant will take place this Saturday at The Center for Rural Development. It’s an opportunity for women who have an intellectual disability to compete to be crowned queen.
And while there will be a first, second and third place winner, every participant will walk away with a trophy.
According to organizers Blake Roberts and Sheila Hamm Fields, around 90 women from around the region will participate this year, the largest number of entrants since the pageant began in 2017.
Roberts said they started with 43 women that first year, and the numbers grew steadily through 2019.
But COVID put the kibosh on the pageant for the past two years. Those two years have been hard on members of the community who have disabilities, especially those who live in care homes because rules required that they not be allowed to go out and socialize, Fields said.
“We didn’t feel like we would be able to give them the full potential that the pageant has with those guidelines,” Roberts said, which meant waiting until COVID numbers receded enough to hold the pageant.
That just means that the ladies are ready and raring to go this year, she and Fields said.
“They get really excited about and are always asking about it. ‘When’s the next pageant?’” Roberts said.
It’s a daylong adventure for those ladies, as they will arrive at The Center at 11 a.m. to start getting ready.
That means eating lunch; getting their hair, makeup and nails done; getting photos taken by Crystal Clear Photography; then being run through a crash course on stage presence and how to wow the crowd.
Local pageant winners will walk the ladies through how to take to the stage like a true queen. “They practice waves and walks and just build their confidence up before the pageant,” Roberts said.
Plus, should a lady choose, she can be accompanied on stage by one of the men who will be on hand.
“Some of the girls just like to rock the stage by themselves, but there will be some handsome men there to escort them out onto the stage if they choose to do that,” Roberts said.
Although it’s a day of excitement for the women, it’s a year-long process for the organizers and volunteers.
The idea began back in 2017, when Roberts, Fields and the late Debra Nolan were sitting around brainstorming about how to help members of the community who have disabilities feel included.
Roberts said a lady she takes care of, Brittany Osborne, wanted to participate in the pageants at the fair, but in researching those, they learned that the contests are all for children or young women.
The idea was born to give the adult women in the community a pageant of their own.
“I feel like our goal is to give them this day where everything is completely about them and make them feel beautiful and special and the center of attention,” Roberts said.
Since Nolan passed away, her daughter Aubrey has stepped up to help organize, Roberts said.
This year, they believe they will have 50 to 75 volunteers helping to keep everything running on time.
The pageant itself gets underway at 3 p.m., but members of the public are welcome to join the women anytime after 11 a.m. Food will be available for the public.
Also on hand will be Southern Apparel from Monticello, who will be screen printing t-shirts on site to the customer’s specification.
“People can pick out any shirt they want,” Roberts said, “it doesn’t have to be the pageant colors. We’ll have tie-dye, sweat shirts, hoodies, different things they can pick out and have screen printed right there on site.”
ConnieS CreationS will also have nail decals on offer. Pageant themed decals will be an option for the pageant contestants getting their nails done, but members of the public can buy their own.
Roberts suggested members of the public interested in buying merchandise bring cash to facilitate that.
There is no cost for audience members to watch the pageant, but donations are always welcome, Roberts said.
