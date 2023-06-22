All women are queens, and at the Miss Abilities pageant ensures there’s a day out of the year where those with intellectual disabilities are treated like queens.
Sheila Field and Blake Roberts co-founded the Miss Abilities Beauty Pageant in 2017. Excluding a year for COVID, this is the pageant’s fifth year running.
The pageant was started to give Brittany Osborne, a woman with an intellectual disability, a pageant to compete in.
As co-founder Blake Roberts recalled, Osborne wanted to compete in a pageant held at the county fair, but that pageant was geared towards children.
After “some brainstorming,” the Miss Abilities pageant was created and has now grown to have 120 members this year.
“We may very well have people sign up day-of, because we can’t say no to them, and if we do, we’ll be happy to make it work,” said Roberts.
In years prior, Field and Roberts have had trouble getting donations, but in the last couple of years, the number of donations have exploded.
This is thanks in part to Osborne, who regularly campaigns for money for the pageant.
“We are strictly donation. That’s what puts the pageant on every year,” said Roberts. “Brittany (Osborne) has been a good role model for a lot of ladies.”
There are first, second, and third categories of winners, but there are also subcategories for things like Best Hair, Best Makeup, Most Generous, and others. By the end of the pageant, each contestant will leave with a crown, a trophy, a certificate, and hopefully a smile.
The event will have a Candy Land theme complete with snow cones, cotton candy, and other sweet treats. Selfie stations and professional photography will also be available.
There will also be winners from other local beauty pageants who will help the ladies practice in posing, waving, and other pageant maneuvers.
Roberts explained that she felt this event was important because there are not many events in Pulaski County that magnify the importance of highlighting adults with intellectual disabilities. She and other volunteers strive to make all the contestants feel like “it all revolves around them.”
“I think working with these ladies every day and being their supports in the community … there’s not anything local around here for adults with disabilities,” said Roberts. “It’s one day a year, but it’s become one day that these ladies genuinely look forward to participating in. And it’s a day that is completely centered around them. They get their hair and makeup done. They have a catered meal.”
Roberts said that many in the community fail to understand the importance of events like this. Interacting socially with others is imperative for a healthy mind and even a healthy body.
“Community involvement is so important to (these women),” said Roberts. “You and I have the opportunity to go out and meet people, but these ladies don’t always have that opportunity … this is a day where they do get to build friendships or see their friends from last year … they’re building relationships, but they’re also building support from the community.”
Continued Roberts, “They’re striving every day to be more independent and to be more intertwined in their community. … If the community can even catch a glimpse how much love and compassion go into this event… I feel like if you come one time, you’ll never want to miss another one.”
The pageant will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Pulaski County High School gymnasium. Attendance is free.
