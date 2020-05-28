The search for a pair of brothers who went missing Thursday morning ended with the boys being found safe in the woods, about one-half mile from their home.
Responders were called to the Slate Branch area of Pulaski after the two boys, ages 6 and 10, were discovered missing.
Major Jeff Hancock with the Pulaski County Sheriff Office said the boys did not seem to require medical attention. It appears that they left their Hidden Loop Drive home on their own just after dawn.
Hancock said they had backpacks and had taken food and a few items from the house with them.
When the parents awoke and could not find the boys, they began searching. Around 8:41 a.m., they called dispatch.
An alert was sent to area cell phones around 10:15 a.m. By 12:15 p.m., the boys had been located.
Hancock said that a PCSO helicopter and drones from the Special Response Team were used during the search.
He said that PCSO Deputy Tyler Brummett led the investigation. PCSO was assisted by the Somerset-Pulaski Rescue Squad, the Special Response Team, the Somerset Police Department, the Somerset Fire Department and the Parkers Mill Fire Department.
