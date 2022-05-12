Chasity Shelton, the Burnside area woman who was reported missing on Tuesday, has been found unharmed, according to Burnside Police.
An update was posted on the Burnside Police Department's Facebook page Thursday night which read, "Chasity Shelton has been located. The Burnside Police Department would like to thank the public for its help in locating her."
Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill said that her location couldn't be disclosed, but said that she was "safe," and that there was no foul play involved.
"The Kentucky State Police found her and spoke with her," he noted.
