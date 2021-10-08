There aren’t many cooler-sounding things you can go to in Somerset than a “Warrior Retreat.”
But that’s just what’s happening next weekend with East West Karate in Somerset, which is bringing a couple of the biggest, baddest names in fighting sports to town for a special event — and a chance for local martial arts students to learn from the best.
Claudia Gadelha and Gilbert Burns, both Brazilian UFC mixed martial artists, will be appearing at the “16th Anniversary Paradise Warrior Retreat” event on Saturday, October 16 at Somerset Christian School. Jeff Turner, owner of East West Karate, is collaborating with the Paradise Warrior Retreat organization to make this happen.
“In a nutshell, we bring in top trainers and fighters (for) a weekend event,” said Turner. “We have an all-day seminar on Saturday and they teach different sections of the martial arts. They’ll teach Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, they’ll teach Muay Thai, or kickboxing. One instructor will teach striking, and the other instructor will teach the Jiu-Jitsu part.
“We call it a retreat because you get to meet famous people, train with them and pick up knowledge,” he added.
Tyrone Spong, a professional boxer and mixed martial artist, was originally supposed to attend, but had a conflict, so Gadelha was able to step in. A second-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, she’s a three-time world champion in the sport, and won the first Women’s Strawweight fight in UFC history.
Burns, a mixed martial artist and submission grappler, and third-degree black belt, has won a number of world championships in grappling, and was acknowledged for UFC Performance of the Night four times.
“It will be a real good mix, between Gilbert Burns and (Gadelha),” said Turner.
Also working with students will be David Robins, a black belt with the East West martial arts team, and Roberta “Crush” Paim, a Bellator MMA veteran.
Having another top female fighter on hand offers an even better mix, noted Turner, and can be inspirational to female martial arts students.
Last year, Turner was able to bring in Anderson “The Spider” Silva, a massive name in mixed arts, to work with local fighters, and this year’s Warrior Retreat carries on that effort to lure the very best to town.
Turner says that he’s able to land big names for Somerset events through meeting the right people over his years in martial arts, and collaborating with a number of different sources.
“I’ve trained with some of the guys in California and different places and I expose my kids in my martial arts business to people that they normally wouldn’t be able to train with,” said Turner. “It’s a big event for my students. ... It’s a big community thing too. Hopefully we’ll increase hotel sales and food sales.”
On Friday, October 15, there will be a special “Meet and Greet” dinner with the Warrior Retreat stars at Somerset Christian School. The private party includes a catered dinner, live music, photography booth to get photos with the stars, and more.
Tickets are $40 by pre-sale by October 10 and $50 at the door. Each ticket includes entry to the facility, one dinner plate, and entry to the private party for the stars. PayPal payments can be made to East West Martial Arts; call 606-679-3355 or email somersetkarate@hotmail.com for more information. The semi-formal event is sponsored by the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, Hospice of Lake Cumberland, and Operation: Job Ready Veterans.
“Saturday morning, we start the seminars,” said Turner. “Each star will be teaching different sessions. We’ll have a grappling section, we’ll have a striking section. We’ll probably have a Gi section, which (involves wearing) the uniform.”
Open to kids, teens and adults, the Warrior Retreat will also include a 17-and-under tag team grappling competition.
For pre-registration, American Killer Bee Member cost is $125, which includes one ticket to the “Meet and Greet” dinner and all training seminars; non-members pay $150.
Pre-register by October 10, 2021 at midnight to get the early registration discount. Otherwise, registration can be made up to the day of the event.
Late registration has American Killer Bee members paying $150, and non-members $175.
Tag Team Tournament cost is $25 per person additional if participating in Warrior Retreat Training, $40 if just participating in tournament.
For more information, call Turner at 606-679-3355.
Bringing big names like Burns and Gadelha to Somerset is something that Turner would like to keep doing, but for now, he’s happy to be making a big impact on the community this coming weekend.
“I’m real, real happy with our line-up,” said Turner. “I think it’s going to be awesome.”
