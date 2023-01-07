Two men died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Friday night on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Somerset.
At 10:24 p.m., Somerset Police officers were dispatched to the scene of a collision with injuries on the bridge located on Monticello Street.
Officers arrived on the scene to find a head-on collision between a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 gray Toyota van, according to the Somerset Police Department (SPD).
Two adult male occupants of the van were pronounced deceased on scene and three others were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by Somerset Pulaski EMS, according to SPD.
The driver of the truck received no injuries from the collision, according to SPD.
Names of the individuals involved were not immediately available from SPD.
Units from the Somerset Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.
The Somerset Police Department was assisted on scene by the Somerset Fire Department, Somerset Pulaski EMS, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Rescue Squad, and the State Highway Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.