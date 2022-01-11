One of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s most admirable traits was his patience. Appropriate, since the recognition of his legacy will wait until February this year.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events planned for this weekend have been postponed until the first weekend in February, according to Elaine Wilson, Director of Equity and Inclusion at Somerset Community College (SCC).
Dr. William H. Turner, author and consultant, was scheduled to speak at the annual Unity Breakfast on January 14 at SCC, with the Community Celebration on January 16 at First Baptist Church of Somerset, with speaker Dr. Quentin Tyler of Michigan State University.
However, the breakfast has been rescheduled from 8:30 a.m. on Friday, February 4 at Meece Auditorium on the SCC campus. The community celebration will be held that Sunday, February 6, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist.
The delays are due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, observed Wilson.
"I was told that the Omicron variant would peak in the middle of January," said Wilson. "So that's what we're hoping will work for us."
Another yearly tradition, the downtown Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March, will not take place this coming Monday, confirmed Kathy Perkins Townsend, Health Director with the City of Somerset. However, MLK Day coincides with National Acts of Service Day, and in that spirit, those who do good in their community will have an opportunity to be recognized for their actions.
Starting Monday, community members are invited to share their own story or nominate someone else's service story for a chance to be recognized at a special presentation on a day that's all about love — February 14, Valentine's Day, at the scheduled Somerset City Council meeting.
Nominations must be submitted no later than January 31, 2022. To nominate yourself or others, please write a short, one-page essay about the person being nominated and their acts of service in the community, a photo of the nominee, a photo of the acts of service (if available), and their contact information.
Submit all nominations to Kathy Townsend, Healthy Somerset Director, at Ktownsend@cityofsomerset.com.
Another MLK-related event, "I Have a Dream," by the Virginia Repertory Theatre company, a play about Dr. King's life and actions, will be presented by The Center for Rural Development and Lake Cumberland Performing Arts on February 2 at 6:30 p.m. at The Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.