Few things are as associated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a march. Might as well hold this year’s MLK events in the month named March.
Concerns about COVID-19 saw the two regularly-scheduled events that take place locally for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January postponed — first into February, then indefinitely.
Elaine Wilson, Somerset Community College’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, was adamant that they would be held and has been working to secure a date for the Unity Breakfast and Community Celebration, which typically take place on the Friday and Sunday before the national holiday honoring the American civil rights leader who was killed on April 4, 1968.
“We generally start early in the fall, or late summer, to get our speakers lined up for the events for January,” said Wilson. “We paid attention to what was going on statewide and nationally (with COVID) and decided to postpone the events.”
But with those numbers “way down from where they were” now, Wilson said they felt they were able to go ahead and schedule the events for March.
“We’re happy to do that,” she said. “It’s not easy re-planning and re-scheduling these events, but we’re determined to have them, because they’re so important to the community.”
On Thursday, Wilson announced that the events would be held respectively on Friday, March 11 (Unity Breakfast) and Sunday, March 13 (Community Celebration). Wilson was able to secure the same speakers for each event as originally scheduled.
Taking place at 8:30 a.m. at the Meece Auditorium at Somerset Community College, the Unity Breakfast will feature Dr. William H. Turner, an author, researcher, consultant, and speaker from Houston, Texas.
Born and raised in the coal community of Lynch, Ky., in Harlan County, Dr. Turner has co-edited the textbook “Blacks in Appalachia,” and thematic essays on Black Appalachians in the Encyclopedia of Southern Culture, and the Encyclopedia of Appalachia. Dr. Turner has served as Department Chairs in various universities, as Dean of Arts and Sciences and as Interim President for Kentucky State University, Vice President for Multicultural Affairs for the University of Kentucky, and as Distinguished Professor of Appalachian Studies and Regional Ambassador for Berea College. His most recent book is “The Harlan Renaissance,” available via major online booksellers.
Seating for the Unity Breakfast will be limited due to the current constraints on numbers due to Covid precautions. Request reservations by emailing elaine.wilson@kctcs.edu or calling 606-451-6915.
The Community Celebration will be held at 2 p.m. March 13 at First Baptist Church in Somerset. Dr. Quentin Tyler, Director of the Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) and Associate Dean and Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will be the speaker.
According to his bio with Michigan State University, “Dr. Tyler’s focus is on supporting and enhancing MSUE’s traditional programs that have made the organization a national leader, but also looking toward innovative and creative ways to reach out to new audiences under MSUE’s mission of improving people’s lives through extension by bringing vast knowledge resources of MSU directly to individuals, communities and businesses.” He has also “consulted organizations and developed strategic plans and initiatives on diversity, equity and inclusion.”
The invitation to donate to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Somerset Community College Minority Scholarship will be extended during the service.
Steve Hall, president of the Over My Head Homeless Shelter will once again direct the music and conduct the Unity Choir this year. Singers from throughout our community are invited to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.