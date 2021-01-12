Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the Lake Cumberland area will look a little different this year.
Traditionally, the day set aside to honor the late civil rights leader has numerous goings-on, including a celebration service — usually at First Baptist Church in Somerset, though South Maple Street Baptist also hosted such an event last year as well — and the Unity Breakfast, generally held at Somerset Community College and also in Wayne County.
But much like 2020, COVID-19 concerns are still playing havoc with local events in 2021. As such, the above events will not be taking place this weekend, to mark Monday, January 18 at MLK Day.
However, the memory of the man still marches on — as do those who remember him.
The annual community march in memory of Dr. King will still take place next Monday. According to Elaine Wilson, Director of Equity and Inclusion for Somerset Community College, those participating should meet at the Davis Chapel AME Church at 11 a.m. and march downtown around the Fountain Square and go up East Mt. Vernon Street. The march will end at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market, also known as the Citizens National Bank Pavilion, where there will be a short program. Wilson said there will be a speaker (though could not be more specific) and songs, along with coffee and doughnuts. The celebration should last about 30 minutes.
Even though so many things are disrupted this year, it’s still important to take action to honor the message of King, who used non-violent protest to fight for equal rights for African-Americans in the United States.
“We cannot forget how important it is to continue the work of Dr. King, who gave his life for this cause,” said Wilson. “We have a lot of things going on in our country right now and it is very, very important that we devise ways to make sure that we as a community can come together in a positive fashion and not be a part of some of the issues that are going on in other parts of the country.
“We have got to have a positive base to make sure our community grows,” she added. “Thats why we’re including a number of different people to make sure we involve everyone who wants to help with making this community a better place.”
Wilson is working with the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council, a non-profit group that was born out of last summer’s Juneteenth charrette, to make the march and some other events possible for the holiday. In addition to the March, on Tuesday, June 19, there will be a “National Day of Racial Healing” virtual event. A panel consisting of community leaders including Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Somerset Police Chief William Hunt will be interviewing “people of color in the community,” said Wilson, who noted that she will be a part of the event as well. It will be recorded at 10 a.m. and posted on Facebook that afternoon.
Next week continues with virtual storytelling, January 18-20, with the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council partnering with the United Way of South Central Kentucky. Contact Crystal Cox with the United Way at crystaldcox85@gmail.com for more information about how to sign up. Also throughout the week, there will be a winter clothes drive. People can donate items like coats, hats, socks, scarves, and gloves to the Over My Head homeless shelter Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and to ABA on College Street Mon-Wed noon-3 p.m. and Tue-Thurs 4 p.m.-6 p.m., and the clothes will be distributed via local organizations to those who need them.
Wilson noted that she is working a sub-group of the Diversity Council, including Kathy Perkins Townsend, JaKaye Garth of the local hospitality industry, and Rikiyah Pryor of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, to organize more events that will take place in this community throughout the year.
“There are a number of other things that we want to do,” said Wilson of the council. “We wanted to help students after school — that’s been hard to do with most children not in school — but there were several things we wanted to accomplish to be of assistance and aid to people in this community.”
