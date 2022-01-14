This Monday is set aside, all across the nation, to honor civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. That much is set in stone. The events planned to recognize this day, however, are much more up in the air.
The Commonwealth Journal reported earlier this week that the annual Unity Breakfast had been rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. on Friday, February 4 at Meece Auditorium on the SCC campus, and the Community Celebration on Sunday, February 6, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in downtown Somerset. They were originally suppose to take place this Friday and Sunday.
However, those plans are now on hold for the same reason they were postponed from this weekend — concerns about COVID-19.
"Kentucky is all in the red, and I don't know what's going on in Texas, where our first speaker is from," said Elaine Wilson, Director or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Somerset Community College. "We have basically postponed or cancelled everything going on at the college this month."
Dr. William H. Turner, author and consultant, was scheduled to speak at the Unity Breakfast, with speaker Dr. Quentin Tyler of Michigan State University at the Community Celebration.
Wilson noted that SCC President and CEO Dr. Carey Castle is going to wait until nearer to the end of this month about finding an appropriate day to hold the events, but is adamant that they wouldn't be cancelled outright.
"We'd better not (skip this year)," said Wilson. "I've got speakers on hold. One way or another, we're going to have (these events)."
She said the middle of February may be most likely; "I expect the numbers will be down by then."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.