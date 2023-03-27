This weekend’s Warrior Retreat had everything an up-and-coming martial artist could ask for: Stars who know their way around a fight teaching the techniques that got them where they are.
Plus, it didn’t hurt to be able to not only get an autographed picture or two, but spend a couple of minutes talking one-on-one with them.
Take Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, for example. The UFC welterweight spent plenty of time with his students, talking to them in depth whether it was about technique or just answering questions about his career.
Thompson was just one of the many faces that showed up at the two-day seminar, hosted by East West Karate and held at the Center for Rural Development.
Martial artists of all ages – from children to adults – took classes from MMA masters like Thompson, Bas Rutten, Gokor Chivichyan, and Roberta “Crusher” Paim.
Thompson was even backed up by the man who taught him how to fight – his father, Ray, himself a 50-year veteran of martial arts.
Ray Thompson talked about the family business, a school they run in Simpsonville, S.C.
He said that they sometimes come to seminars such as the one this weekend to teach as well.
“Typically when somebody like us comes in to do a seminar like this, we keep it really basic,” Ray Thompson said. “Our goal is to keep it simple, but make it in such a way that, whether they’re kids or adults, they’re just having fun. Having a good time. They’re going to retain some of it. They’re not going to retain all of it, we know that.”
It was a refrain spoken by several of the weekend’s instructors. Rutten, for example, worked with several age groups over the course of the seminar, and said that the point was to expose martial artists to a variety of ideas.
“I think it’s really cool for the people to have different teachers, so they can pick up whatever they like from all them,” Rutten said. “Everybody has their qualities. They can say, ‘I like this from Bas. I like this from Steven. I like this from Gokor. And they can put it all together and make it work for themselves.”
Several of the sessions were aimed at younger students, with Rutten admitting that teaching kids can be “uncontrolled” at times.
“Kids are are crazy, but they are a lot of fun. It’s hard to contain them because they want to hit each other, and I go, ‘No, no, no ,no, we’re not going to do that. That’s where lawsuits are going to come from,’” he laughed.
“Control is everything. ... We teach them, once you have that power, you have to control that power. You can only use it for good, of course. If somebody is weaker and you see they’re in trouble. You can step in. If somebody attacks you, you can use for self defense. We tell them you can never attack. That’s the greatest thing about schools like this,” Rutten said.
Another fighter that focuses her teachings on the kids, Paim said she understands that they won’t retain everything they are taught, but she tries to make the information stick in their minds by making that learning fun.
This was her third year at the Somerset weekend, she said.
“I’ve been working with kids for a long time, so I know I’m not going to come here and teach them a bunch of techniques. So I try to put technique between the games to make it more fun, and they train the technique on that. Then what makes it fun is, a lot of kids come up to me before saying ‘Are you going to do this game?’ Because they remember from the last time.”
When working with fighters on the MMA level – such as Stephen Thompson – Rutten said his training takes more of a focus on their weaknesses.
“Let’s say their left hook isn’t good. Or their right kick is not good. Whatever fighter, I know what their weakness is, and I work to that. You want to work your weaknesses. If you have a strong right hand but you break your hand during the fight, you either stop or you continue on your left. And knowing fighters, they don’t want to stop,” Rutten said.
And Stephen Thompson admitted that he himself didn’t stop fighting, even after an injury threatened his career.
Having started kickboxing at age 15, Thompson said he had done “pretty much everything I could do with kickboxing. Five world titles. I was 57-0, with 45 knockouts, and I ended up tearing every ligament in my left leg in a fight.
“It put me out for three years. The doctor told me I’d never fight again. But you tell me I can’t do something. Then, I’ve got to show you I can do it.”
He began training with Georges St-Pierre, whom he called one of UFC’s welterweight GOATs – greatest of all time.
“He inspired me to switch from kickboxing to MMA,” Thompson said. “In 2010 I had my first MMA fight, and in 2012 UFC called, and I’ve been along for the ride ever since.”
In talking with Stephen Thompson’s father, Ray Thompson said he started his son – just like all his children and grandchildren – when he was three years old. Ray Thompson noted that his son just turned 40, and despite knowing his son is well-trained, he still gets nervous watching him fight.
“I know he’s tough, and I know he’s fast, and I know he’s skilled, but there’s always somebody that’s got something that you may or may not have prepared for. ... People study him. They study his moves, they want to figure out exactly what he’s going to do so that they can counter it. I’m thinking, ‘Are we prepared for that? Have we covered all of our bases?’ It’s always nerve-wracking.”
Then, he adds: “His mom’s in the back and she’s covering her eyes.”
When told that his parents still gets nervous watching him, Stephen Thompson countered: “I still get nervous every time I step out there. I’ve been doing this since I was three, and I had my first fight when I was 15 – full-contact fight – and I still get nervous when I’m out there. It’s a good thing, because it keeps you aware. When you’re not nervous, they say, maybe you shouldn’t be fighting, because then you’re not in tune with what’s going on. Being nervous is a good thing.”
When asked why he has stuck with martial arts for so long, Ray Thompson said it’s because of the history of it.
“There’s a lineage going back thousands of years. And over time, one generation to the next generation, they pass it forward,” he said, just has he has done in passing it on to his own children.
“Knowing you’ve got that kind of connection of thousands of years back, the art that they taught back then – sure its been modified over the years – but you still have that connection.”
Jeff Turner, the owner of East West Karate, called the fourth Warrior Retreat a successful weekend.
He said he wanted to thank all of the sponsors that made the event possible, and added that the organizers were excited that they were able to get 50 kids sponsored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.