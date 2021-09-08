Any music superstars out there have an open date July 16, 2022? Somerset’s waiting for you.
Master Musicians Festival officially set the schedule for next year’s event, announcing it on Tuesday less than a couple months after this year’s super-successful bounce-back edition.
The two-day outdoor music festival will be held on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, 2022.
“We normally try for the third weekend in July,” said Master Musicians Festival (MMF) Executive Director Tiffany Finley. “I think at one point it was the fourth weekend, but the third weekend normally works out pretty good for us, so to not get too close to any other major events.”
She did note that the year John Prine played MMF, the festival’s dates were adjusted slightly to accommodate his schedule, so depending on the headliner, that remains a possibility. “But we’re shooting for the third (weekend).”
Of course, that headliner has yet to be determined, but the musical elves in the MMF tree are hard at work, so to speak, putting together a crowd-pleasing line-up. Finley is hopeful they’ll be ready to announce it by the beginning of 2022.
“We are actually in talks right now. We have a band selection committee that brings ideas to the board for the direction for 2022,” said Finley. “There’s a lot of discussion right now about what it’s going to look like, a lot of meetings and planning on what bands cost and what makes the most sense for us.
“We have a lot of ideas, it’s just a matter of if we can afford them, or if it works out with our schedule, can we justify the expense?” she added. “Will it be someone people will be excited about and buy tickets to see?”
And then there’s the matter of milestones. This coming year will be MMF’s 29th. The following, year 30, is likely to be a blow-out of sorts. “Do we play it safe and go crazy for the 30th (edition of MMF)?” said Finley. “I have full confidence in the board to make the right decision. It’s my job to give them all the facts and figure out what we want.”
At least MMF will have a fairly secure pool of funds to work with. The festival had taken a severe financial hit after the previous two years -- in 2019, bad weather forced an early end to the event before the main headliner, and 2020 was the year everything stopped with COVID-19 in mind. MMF had key sponsors step up, however, and also engaged in fundraising efforts like charitable Bingo to help get financially afloat. It paid off with the highest-attended festival ever this past July -- over 7,500 people over the course of the Blues Traveler-headlined weekend, an increase of close to 2,000 over the previous high-water mark, the Willie Nelson year (2013).
“With the support we had this year from our sponsors and attendees along with our charitable gaming to dig ourselves out of the storm year, with all that, we feel MMF is stronger than it’s ever been financially,” said Finley of the non-profit organization.
And that will help not only make for a great 30th year show in 2023, but land a great headliner in good time for next year as well.
“In the past, we’ve made offers in October and (the artist) didn’t let us know until February and it was too late, but it really just depends on the artist and if they give us a quick turnaround,” said Finley. “That’s why people buying sponsorships and tickets is so important. We have more money to get the caliber of artist people are wanting to have.”
