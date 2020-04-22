February 3, 1959, is known as "the Day the Music Died" because of the tragic plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and "the Big Bopper."
In Pulaski County, April 22, 2020 may be known as the day the music, if not died, then was put into suspended animation.
On Wednesday, the Master Musicians Festival board announced that they'd made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event, which was scheduled for July 17 and 18 and was to feature headlining act Blues Traveler.
"We've been watching it closely and seeing trends with other large gatherings throughout the state," said MMF Board President Tiffany Finley. "Even if there was a miracle and (the economy) was opening right before the festival, there were still going to be people hesitant to come out and buy tickets in advance, and obviously with last year, we just can't take another gamble on the festival this year, so for the protection of the fans and the community, we knew the right thing to do was to cancel."
In the face of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Finley said last month that organizers were “optimistic” that the show will go on, and the board will take a “good look at where we are as a whole” come June, adding that if something happened in July they'd try to reschedule for later in the year.
However, even in April, they determined that wasn't the best option this year after all.
"We tried to reschedule and it just wouldn't work out with other events in the community," she said. "There are a lot of factors."
Not having a festival this year is a tough blow after the way last year's ended, getting called off just short of headliner Jason Isbell's appearance after a fearsome storm suddenly swept through the area. Organizers were hoping for a strong bounce-back year, and were doing what they needed to do financially to make that happen.
"We said we needed to knock it out of the park for the future of the festival. We had set ourselves up to do so ... putting in place extra fundraising initiatives," said Finley. "We were ready to swing that bat but this has definitely put a damper on it. But when it's all said and done, it's just an event."
If there's a "silver lining," it's that the hiatus will give the board another year to work on making the festival strong and bolstering it financially. Also, MMF won't be totally disappearing from the public consciousness; "I'm sure you'll see some events out of us on a smaller scale to raise money and recoup some of those losses we took last year," said Finley.
Details are still being hammered out right now as to how the process might work, but MMF did pledge that tickets already purchased for this year's festival will be refunded.
"A lot of people need their money back now because it's a trying time," said Finley. "Anyone who wants it back, we'll obviously refund it, we've just got to get that set up. People can be watching their emails — the email (account) they used to purchase tickets through Eventbrite, that's (the account) we'll send (notice) to, to let them know the steps to get a refund."
However, MMF will also offer an incentive for those who have already bought tickets for 2020 to go ahead and roll them over to next year. "We're going to do something for the people who support us," noted Finley.
And yes, MMF has already set the dates for next year's event — the weekend of July 16-17. Bands on this year's line-up are being contacted about their interest in returning to next year's show.
"We've given them every opportunity to come back, but we've not had all the confirmations come back yet," said Finley. "I think the (planned) email to festivalgoers will include which bands have confirmed."
Fortunately, the name of the top of the ticket is one of them: Blues Traveler has confirmed that they'll come back and give an appearance at MMF another try in 2021, said Finley.
While canceling the event this year was "the right business decision," it doesn't mean it wasn't done with a heavy heart. "The health and safety of our MMF family is our no. 1 priority" reads the Facebook announcement. Still, that family has undergone a lot of pain in recent months — Finley pointed to how last year's festival turned out and even the recent death of MMF performer John Prine — and a year without music at Festival Field has the festival's faithful singing the blues.
"We're sad," said Finley. "Twenty-seven years (of MMF) is a long time to go without having a break in the streak."
