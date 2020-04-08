John Prine visited Somerset in 2018. In a way, he never left.
A mural by artist Josh Mitcham depicting Prine is emblazoned on the west side exterior wall of Jarfly Brewing Co. Inside, his visage hangs over the stage area where local bands play.
"All these bands that respected him so much," said Tiffany Finley, Board President of Somerset's Master Musicians Festival (MMF), "It's almost like he watches over them as they play and gives them a nod of approval."
Prine passed away Tuesday at the age of 73. An accomplished artist in the "Americana" genre, Prine was not a Kentuckian -- he grew up in the Chicago area -- but was almost treated as a native son: His parents were from Muhlenberg County in western Kentucky, and that area inspired the 1971 song “Paradise,” one of Prine’s most-beloved tracks and a criticism of coal mining and its ecological ramifications.
Prine's death made headlines not only for his celebrity but its connection to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as his death was from coronavirus-related complications. He had previous health problems as well; in 1998, he battled squamous cell carcinoma on his neck, requiring surgery and radiation treatments, and 2013, again underwent surgery for cancer in his left lung.
According to the Associated Press, Prine's wife Fiona said last month that she tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered, but then he was hospitalized on March 26 with coronavirus symptoms, being put on a ventilator before he died.
"I'm pretty heartbroken over it," said Finley. "A lot of board members and I had been talking about all our memories of that year (that he appeared at MMF), how special that festival was. Especially compared to the two before it and the one after it, that one seemed to go off without one problem or hitch. Just magically."
Prine, considered a legend for fans of country, folk, bluegrass and Americana, performed at the 25th edition of MMF, a milestone occasion. Fitting, since Prine was a headliner that organizers had coveted for a long time.
Finley remembered coming on the board in 2009, preparing for the next year's show, and standing in the kitchen of then-MMF president Donna Wilson, talking with local singer-songwriter Kevin Dalton.
"I was standing there talking about people I'd love to see on stage, and I said, 'I would love to honor John Prine one day,'" said Finley. "At the time, John Prine was way out of our budget."
In 2013, however, MMF reached for the stars and pulled down a big one -- country icon Willie Nelson. After that, "We thought, 'Why couldn't we book John Prine?'" said Finley.
Well, there was a reason -- during MMF, Prine was typically out of the country, keeping a European summer getaway home.
"It was almost like a running joke," said Finley, noting that each year they'd contact Prine's people and put in an offer and then waited for the email that said, 'Sorry, he's going to be in Europe at that time.'"
Ironically, it was the year that finally changed when Finley finally gave up, she recalled.
"I couldn't take one more rejection," she said. "We didn't even say, 'Let's put in (a try).'"
But board member Daniel Stroud, co-owner of Jarfly Brewing Co., "got really angry," said Finley. "I remember the feeling of, 'We've really made Daniel mad.' He called and said, 'We cannot not make an offer on him.' Of course, I would have still wanted (Prine), I just didn't think it was a possibility with us being in July."
Normally, MMF was the third weekend of that month. But this time, when MMF reached out to Prine's representative, they were told that Prine was leaving the next weekend ... so if the festival could be moved to the second weekend in July, he would be available. And just like that, Prine became part of MMF history.
"We knew other major festivals would be that weekend, but we said, 'This is our chance, we're going to take it,'" said Finley. "From that moment on, it brought our board so close together. We were one big team."
Consider MMF volunteer Rosemary Bray, who dutifully sacrifices a prime spot on Festival Field year after year to work the ticket booth up front. Board members "devised a plan and someone kidnapped her" to take Bray backstage to have the opportunity to listen to Prine.
For his part, Prine was the perfect guest to MMF.
"He was just so kind," said Finley. "His crew was so nice. Sometimes a crew gets in there and really stresses us out the whole weekend, but (the Prine crew's niceness) added to the beautifulness of the weekend."
Finley recalled that with Prine being older, he didn't get out of his trailer much other than to perform and stayed in the air conditioning. But he acknowledged the MMF volunteer workers as he went on stage, shook their hands and was respectful to the whole crew.
"It looked like he was having the time of his life up there," said Finley.
She also praised his record company, Oh Boy records, for "always (being) good to us," including donating two signed items for auction last January to raise money for the festival.
Finley's biggest moment -- as a fan more than an organizer -- came when a number of her friends and fellow volunteers chipped in and bought Mitcham's portrait of Prine, painted specially for the festival, in the annual MMF art auction.
"That's probably my most cherished memory," she said. "... I cried for 30 minutes. It was so sweet."
The gift-givers had gotten Prine to sign the artwork, and he signed it as being "to Tiffany." But when Finley saw it, she felt it needed to reflect the group effort rather than just her own name.
"Embarrassed, I knocked on (Prine's) RV. I was like, 'Mr. Prine, I don't feel right keeping this with just my name on it. Would you mind adding 'MMF' on it?'" she recalled. And so he did.
Part of the deal behind the painting was to have it displayed somewhere in the community where it could be appreciated. Stroud happily welcomed it into Jarfly that night.
"John Prine combined the simplest of words and sounds into some of the most moving and inspiring music in our lifetime," said Stroud. "His influence on songwriting today is unparalleled; and as a human -- a seer and maker -- he'll forever be remembered as one of the greatest."
The mural on the outside of Jarfly portrays Prine and some of his song lyrics. Oh Boy Records had asked if there was an old building in town that might be interested in a mural -- "That was their idea," said Finley -- and local tourism agencies pitched in to help make it a reality.
"We loved Josh Mitcham's painting, so we said, 'Why not have him do it?'" recalled Finley.
On Tuesday, Prine's fans across the world mourned after learning of his passing. But here in Pulaski County, there may be a special connection with the performer, as MMF was able to fulfill its dream of having him on stage here just in time.
"He's obviously played in Kentucky several places, but to have him here in Somerset, for the people who know John Prine and the impact he had on music history, it's something they'll never forget," said Finley. "I'm just glad to be a part of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.