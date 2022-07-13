Somerset has barely had time to catch its breath from how the opening of the Virginia turned downtown into a happening music joint. Now, only days later, Master Musicians Festival is upon us.
But as the iconic disco-era act The Village People once sang, you can’t stop the music.
This Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 at Festival Field behind Somerset Community College, Master Musicians Festival celebrates its 29th year (28th edition, since COVID cautions did, in fact, stop the music in 2020) with a strong line-up headlined by singer-songwriter Grace Potter.
Now, entering her second festival as executive director, Tiffany Finley is looking forward to what is always one of the biggest weekends of the summer in Pulaski County.
“I’m very excited about the weather, knock on some wood, but it’s looking pretty good so far,” said Finley, memories of the rained-out conclusion to 2019’s event still likely in her head. “I think it’s going to be a great year. There’s a buzz in the air and everyone seems excited.”
MMF rebounded in a big way from the back-to-back disappointments in ‘19 and ‘20 with a strong showing last year, with Blues Traveler headlining a record-setting festival. Ticketed attendance set a new milestone, breaking the previous record by a good bit; 4,000 people turned out for the 2021 Friday evening and 6,500 for Saturday’s all-day event. By comparison, the previous high-attendance year — 2013, with headliner Willie Nelson — only saw 4,500 come on Saturday.
Finley doesn’t necessarily expect those kind of numbers this time, but believes 2021 raised the festival’s profile outside of Pulaski County and that could benefit MMF for years to come — sponsorships are already up by 50 percent, she said.
“Last year was so amazing,” she said. “We were just in that really sweet spot after COVID but before COVID kind of ramped back up. ... We really did get a push from the people and also financially from that year.”
There are three acts that Finley feels really illustrate the strength of this year’s event (presented by the City of Somerset) as far as top-of-the-roster acts: Potter, who performs on Saturday night; the Wood Brothers, who come on before her, and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, the Friday night headliner.
“They’re kind of diverse,” said Finley. “All three bands bring in a different crowd.”
Grace Potter came into the spotlight with the band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals in 2002 before establishing a solo career with the album “Original Soul.” She’s famously collaborated with country star Kenny Chesney, earning her first Grammy nod for their team-up on the song “You and Tequila” and has also performed with The Flaming Lips, as well as on notable soundtracks like the Disney films “Tangled” and “Frankenweenie” and the TV shows “One Tree Hill” and “Grace and Frankie.” Her most recent solo album, “Daylight” came out in 2019, with hit songs like “Back to Me” and “Love is Love.”
“(Potter) is just dynamic on the stage,” said Finley. “She’s not only a musician, she’s a performer. She’s going to give people a show that they’ve never seen before.
“We’ve heard nothing but positive reactions across the board,” she added. “There’s a lot of people who might not have heard of Grace Potter but once they listen, they really love her. But Grace Potter is headlining festivals all over this nation this summer — big festivals, way bigger than ours. So we’re very honored and proud to have her here.”
Finley called Stuart a “country legend” going back to the 1970s and noted that documentary filmmaker Ken Burns said that if there was a president of country music, “it would be Marty Stuart; he’s very well-respected in the bluegrass-country scene.”
Stuart will be honored as one of this year’s “Master Musicians,” along with Kentucky’s own bluesman supreme Tee Dee Young, who performs at 5 p.m. Friday evening. “He’s a blues legend from Lexington, so it’s awesome to be able to honor him as well,” said Finley of Young.
The Wood Brothers, out of New York, are one of Finley’s own favorite Americana bands — “top-notch musicianship,” she said.
Horse Soldier Bourbon will be sponsoring the main stage this year, and once again, there will be two other venues featuring additional acts — the second stage is sponsored by Citizens National Bank, and then the SomerSessions tent has more of an “acoustic, chill vibe,” said Finley.
Leading up to Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives on the MMF main stage Friday will be Multi Ultra, Tee Dee Young, Leah Blevins, and Rayland Baxter. On Saturday, the main stage line-up will begin with a young songwriter panel including Cara Bishop, Logan Purcell, Jake Kohn, Jayce Turley, Kara Wilder, and Vivian Leigh, then Short & Company, Justin Wells, Boy Named Banjo, the Wood Brothers, and finally Potter.
The Citizens National Bank Stage will feature The Minks, Cole Chaney, and Bendigo Fletcher on Friday and Ciggy Tuna, The Jessie Lees, Eric Bolander, S.G. Goodman, and John R. Miller on Saturday.
The SomerSessions Tent will host Sydney Adams and Daniel Stroud’s Sleeping Dogs on Friday, and Don Rogers, Tommy Cate’s Kids Jam, Dark Moon Hollow, and If Birds Could Fly on Saturday.
“People love that intimate setting down at the SomerSessions Tent,” said Finley. “It’s definitely not a slight if you’re on that third stage. It’s a really cool experience ... a more stripped-down setting. I hear all the time that some of the favorite sets people have seen (are there).”
Finley also noted that Holly Forbes, known to the audience of NBC’s “The Voice,” is coming and will be performing with Short & Company. Also, Hunter Flynn, a local young musician, won the “Take the Stage” competition, earning the right to appear on the Friday night stage at MMF before Stuart. He also performed last Saturday at the Virginia for its opening weekend, and will be the opening act for this fall’s upcoming downtown Moonlight Festival.
“We’re providing an experience that maybe they’ll never get — I wouldn’t say ‘never’ because we’re hoping all of these people make it big, but we’re just giving them that first opportunity to share a stage with some nationally-touring artists,” said Finley of local performers getting the chance to show their stuff at MMF. “It’s really cool just to see some of the artists that we’ve had on this stage grow their career and do what they love.”
Besides the music, there’s plenty to MMF to enjoy, especially if you’re on the younger side. The Kids Camp, for ages 12 and under (who get in free), will feature Somerset Art Studio doing activities throughout the weekend, while Tommy Cate will lead a kid’s jam on Saturday at 3:40 p.m. After kids make their own instruments, they can take them to the SomerSessions Tent and “rock out with Tommy Cate.”
For adults, the VIP tent, which debuted last year, is returning, sponsored by SPEDA, AppHarvest, and Horse Soldier Bourbon. Those inside will be able to try a special Horse Soldier Bourbon drink utilizing the classic Kentucky soft drink Ale-8-One and a strawberry garnish, recognizing the production of cutting-edge growers AppHarvest.
Another popular part of the festival each year are the vendors that are brought in, both those dealing in food and in art.
Food and drink vendors this year include Baxter’s Coffee, S&R Concessions, Gold Star Chili, Ruckel’s, Get Ur Smoke On, Cave Hill Vineyard & Winery, Cedar Creek Vineyards, Tacos Tanaco, Rolling Oven, R&D Concessions, Chick-fil-A, The Flying Waffle, Roy’s Jamerican Grill-food truck, Bluegrass Kettle Masters, and West Sixth Brewing.
Art and craft vendors include Nate Michaels — Artist, GypsyWings, Sweet Little Sophia, Fog Tied, See Somerset, Enlightened Olive, Mustard Seed Trading Co., Brazen Botanicals, All Things Jewell, Stoned Beautiful, Beyond Sight Creations, Folk & Fae, Moon Goddess Hemp, Art by K D Salley, Amanda Richie Jewelry, Key & Cog, Doomsayer Designs, and Gimme Hugs Dude.
Tickets cost $65 for a weekend pass, general admission, or $45 general admission for Friday separately, $60 for Saturday separately.
To buy tickets, or for more information, visit https://mastermusiciansfestival.org.
Finley is involved in the musical rebirth of the Virginia as well as MMF, and sees the two working together in harmony. But while the Virginia is the hot new ticket in town, MMF remains as it has been for almost three decades now a fun, two-day concert experience under the stars like only Somerset can offer.
“The whole mission of Master Musicians Festival is to bring musical excellence to rural Kentucky whereas it’s otherwise not readily available, so the Virginia fits our mission, and it just seems to me that with MMF going on for 29 years and all the things that are happening downtown music-wise, as far as Jarfly and Tipsy Toad and now the Virginia, all of those things kind of derive from our community’s love and support for Master Musicians Festival.”
