Master Musicians Festival Executive Director Tiffany Finley was out amongst the sylvan scene of Festival Field on Wednesday when she returned a reporter’s phone call to discuss this year’s event.
“It’s raining,” she observed of the conditions at that moment. She then noted that the wet conditions were bringing back somewhat traumatic memories of the last time Master Musicians Festival was underway.
“Other than that, everything is going our way,” she said. “As long as we get the weather on board, we’ll be great.”
One can understand why a little rain might make Finley have unpleasant flashbacks. In 2019, MMF was cut short by a sudden storm sweeping through the area. Organizers had hoped to rebound in 2020 — and then came the coronavirus, and Festival Field was silent.
This weekend, the music returns.
Somerset’s popular two-day outdoor music festival will be held this Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, and it may just be the best MMF yet.
“Ticket sales are on track to be the largest we’ve ever had,” said Finley. She noted that when counting attendance, they go by tickets more than actual people present, as factors like volunteers and young children make the latter kind of tally more unreliable. “Sales are on track to surpass the Willie Nelson year, which was our largest (crowd). We’ve already surpassed the John Prine year, the Dwight Yoakam year.”
About “95 percent” of the expected line-up for last year’s festival is coming back, including headliner Blues Traveler — a staple of the MTV generation, with hits like “Hook” and “Run-Around” — missing only Arlo McKinley and the Lonesome Sound, originally scheduled to be 2020’s Friday night headliner, who were unable to return due to the “uncertainty” regarding the schedule, noted Finley.
Instead, Lexington bluegrass jammers The Wooks will be the top name on the Friday roster, and will be doing a special tribute to the late John Prine, who passed away last year; Finley noted that MMF was one of the last shows he performed (in 2018) before his death.
“The Wooks’ tribute should be very emotional and special for everyone who sticks around and watches it,” she said. “... It’s something you won’t get at any other festival or show.”
Like most of the line-up, sponsors came back too; “All of our sponsors have stepped up,” said Finley. Some went ahead and made donations for this year as well as last year’s cancelled festival, she noted, while others ended up “doubling down” this year. The City of Somerset is the title sponsor for the festival, while Horse Soldier Bourbon is sponsoring the main stage and the VIP tent.
Blues Traveler concludes Saturday’s full day of music, and front man and harmonica wizard John Popper is being recognized as this year’s official “Master Musician.”
“They’ve been wonderful,” said Finley of Blues Traveler. “We called all the bands (to see if they could return); they were the one we had to really make sure everything works out for. Instead of taking the deposit (the festival gave them for 2020 and requesting another), they transferred that to this year.”
Finley noted that organizers have had two years to plan this festival, and thinks people will “be able to see the changes.” One is a bigger stage for the Young Mary Records performing art, down in the Art Valley area, which features more regional and up-and-coming artists in complement to the main stage. Presented by Citizens National Bank, the stage is the one that the City of Somerset uses for large concert events downtown, “so that will make a bigger impact.”
Also, Modern Signs & Graphics and the KSD design company have redesigned all of the festival’s banners, and the festival will have new, more secure tents from General Rental Center, in case of another storm.
The SomerSessions tent, featuring more intimate performances, will also be returning, and The Shine House will host a “Kid’s Camp” both days — on Friday night and Saturday morning, young people can make musical instruments which they’ll later be able to perform with, Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at the SomerSessions tent with Kuhzin Pawl, as well as other activities like water games and glow stick jewelry-making.
Maddy Hopson won the annual auditions with McNeil Music Center to perform a song in 2020, and will be rolling that performance over to this year, going on Friday night right before The Wooks.
“Maddy really blew us away,” said Finley. “We love being able to give her the opportunity to sing on a big stage like that.”
Every year, Finley looks to a certain performer outside of the headliner, maybe someone under-the-radar, as having the potential for wowing the crowd. This year, she pointed to Morgan Wade, headlining Friday’s Young Mary Stage. “She will undoubtedly be a huge star, definitely do not miss her,” said Finley, who also observed that Bee Taylor is playing the main stage this year.
“Somerset folks have really taken her under our wing and made her our own,” said Finley of Taylor. “I’m excited for people who have never seen or heard of her to get to know why we love her so much.”
The two day schedule includes:
Friday, July 16
MAIN STAGE
4 p.m. Brother Smith
5:30 p.m. Cody Lee Meece
7 p.m. The Local Honeys
8:30 Bee Taylor
10 p.m. The Wooks
YOUNG MARY RECORDS STAGE
5 p.m. Wayne Graham
6:30 p.m. Slymar
8 p.m. Mojothunder
SOMERSESSIONS
5:15 Darrin Hacquard
6:45 p.m. Abby Hamilton
8:15 p.m. Bedford Band
Saturday, July 17
MAIN STAGE
Noon Tommy Cate and Friends
1:30 p.m. Songwriter Round
3 p.m. Driftwood Gypsy
4:30 p.m. Kelsey Waldon
6 p.m. Devon Gilfillian
7:30 p.m. The Steeldrivers
9:15 p.m. Blues Traveler
YOUNG MARY RECORDS STAGE
1 p.m. Buck the Taxidermist
2:30 p.m. David Vaughn Lindsey
4 p.m. Wade Sapp
5:30 p.m Jaime Wyatt
7 p.m. Billy Don Burns
8:30 p.m. Morgan Wade
10:30 p.m. Johnny Conqueroo
SOMERSESSIONS
1:15 Maria Carrelli
2:45 Kuhzin Pawl
4:15 Jordan Smart
5:45 Wolfpen Branch
7:15 p.m. Nicholas Jamerson
Tickets are $65 at the gate for a weekend pass, or $25 each for Friday and $45 for Saturday. Finley said the City of Somerset is “being so good to us this year and keeping the price of tickets low.” Kids ages 12 and younger get in for free with an adult admission.
All of this adds up to one highly valuable thing — a sense of normalcy. That’s been in short supply in the MMF world as of late, but Finley and the MMF board and all the volunteers are ready to return to that kind of old song and dance again this weekend — and so are MMF’s fans.
“I can’t walk through the grocery store without having someone talking about it, saying they’re praying for no rain for us, things like that,” said Finley. “Everybody wants to be involved in some way. Everybody fully understands what the music festival brings to the community and they want to be a part of that. We can’t do it without them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.