Sunday signaled the beginning of the New Year, but for Melanie and Grayson Odom, it marked the beginning of their family.
In the evening hours of the first day of 2023, Mrs. Odom gave birth to a little girl named Montana Sage Odom. Baby Montana is 8 lbs. 12 oz. and is 19 and one-half inches long.
Montana is the Odoms’ first child, and already Melanie Odom loves the girl with all her heart, calling motherhood “amazing and very rewarding.”
What is rewarding to Mrs. Odom is finally being able to hold her little girl after nine long months and many years of praying for the stork to bring them a baby, and now she’s finally here.
Nine months is a long time to be pregnant, but that’s the standard time most mothers have to wait.
“The first few months was very rough with my morning sickness,” said Mrs. Odom. “Once I got to my second trimester, it seemed to last forever. But then after every doctor’s appointment, it made it seem to fly by.”
Melanie Odom said that after those doctor’s visits, Baby Montana was there before they knew it.
“One week before her due date. She just couldn’t wait to come into 2023,” said Mrs. Odom.
Having the first baby of the New Year is pretty cool, says Mrs. Odom.
“The hospital treated her so nice and she got lots of gifts for being the first girl born,” she said.
The Commonwealth Journal welcomes Montana into the world and wishes her success.
