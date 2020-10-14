MONTICELLO, Ky. — Monday night’s meeting of the Monticello City Council found members in favor of the designation of city-owned property on Main Street tor a training facility for the Monticello Fire Department.
On a positive note, Fire Chief Steve Ferrell feels sure there is grant money available to build the training facility, but property is required when applying for the grants. Ferrell also told of the training facility providing young firefighters an opportunity to receive necessary training here at home, with less cost involved, than to send them elsewhere for the same training.
The property consisting of approximately three acres was purchased by the City in 2016 for over 400,000 dollars and is situated across from City Hall where the old Ford garage was located many years ago. There was talk of other appropriate property options the city owns during the meeting. Council member Allan Hopper commented that he was in favor of the facility, but he did not like the location being on Main Street. Following discussions, the City Council was in agreement on moving forward.
City Council members also approved a resolution Monday night relating to ‘found property and held property’ by the Monticello Police Department. According to Mayor Tracie Sexton, the resolution adds on procedures that were not in place previously and she told of their current policies that only dealt with property held as evidence. Police Chief Joe Bybee will assign a property custodian to handle the added responsibilities of “found and held properties’.
The Mayor announced trick or treating hours from 5 til 8pm on October 31st in the City of Monticello. This year, the community Safe Trick or Treat event will be held on Kendrick Avenue just off North Main. The lawn of the house next door to the police station is being made available to vendors who would like to hand out treats Halloween night. COVID-19 procedures must be followed and anyone with questions may contact Monticello City Hall.
