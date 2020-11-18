MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County husband and wife were charged on Tuesday with two counts each of second-degree armed robbery and first-degree burglary following a joint investigation between the Monticello Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew O. Neal, 27, Cassandra S. Neal, 25, were charged with the armed robberies of three establishments between Oct. 27-Dec. 6, 2016.
Monticello Assistant Police Chief Joey Hoover stated Cassandra Neal on Sept. 29, 2020 — during an approximate one-hour phone interview — admitted to her 2016 direct involvement and participation in armed robberies at Domino's in Monticello on Oct. 27, 2016, and at Dollar General at Mill Springs on Oct. 30, 2016 — along with the Dec. 5, 2016, burglary at Cumberland Green Food Mart on East Ky. 90.
Hoover said Cassandra Neal also admitted that the co-perpetrator in the robberies and burglaries was her husband, Matthew O. Neal.
Hoover's account also said Cassandra Neal provided specific details of each crime that would have only been known by the perpetrators, the victims and law enforcement investigating the crimes — with her specific details being collaborated by the original case files, store video security surveillance and/or officers involved in the initial investigations in 2016.
The Neals were arrested by Wayne County Deputies early Tuesday and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Their bonds were each set at $25,000 cash or two times property.
Online records Tuesday night indicated they were no longer incarcerated in Pulaski County. Arraignments are set for Matthew Neal and Cassandra Neal on Nov. 23 in Wayne District Court.
