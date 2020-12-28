A Wayne County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of threatening a mail carrier on Christmas Eve.
Jamie Dailey, 50, of Norman Spradlin Road, was arrested and charged with second-degree Terroristic Threatening, obstructing governmental operations and menacing.
Last Thursday afternoon, the 911 Communications Center dispatched Wayne County Deputy Jerry Coffey to the Green Ford community off of East Ky. 92 in response to a complaint by a mail carrier who had reportedly been threatened.
Dep. Coffey’s investigation found Dailey was operating a black Ford pickup and stopped the mail carrier at the intersection of Griffin Lane and Green Ford Road. According to the citation, Dailey exited his vehicle and started swearing at the mail carrier — reportedly threatening to kill her and her entire family.
The mail carrier told Dep. Coffey that Dailey was upset over his dog being run over Monday or Tuesday of last week. Due to threats, she called 911 requesting law enforcement and informed the deputy of Dailey’s address.
Dailey was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center and bonded out early Christmas morning. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 15 at 9 a.m. in Wayne District Court.
