MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County man and two women from Cincinnati, Ohio, were airlifted from a three-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Downtown Monticello.
Wayne County EMS treated Noah Baker, 18, of Monticello, Renee Gayheart, 51, of Cincinnati, and Kate Heart, 75, of Cincinnati at the scene. The three people were then transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Two occupants of another vehicle, James and Lisa Powell of Monticello, were not injured.
North Main Street was closed to traffic for some time while the accident was being cleaned up.
Officer Jeremy Thompson of the Monticello Police Department was assisted by Wayne County Deputies Brent Rose and Jerry Meadows, the Monticello Fire Department and Wayne County Rescue Squad. The investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.