MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County man was charged with strangulation Tuesday after a domestic incident with his girlfriend.
Thomas J. Toler, 41, of Monticello, was charged with strangulation, 2nd degree, and assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) with minor injury.
Monticello Police responded to a domestic assault complaint on Grandview Drive. Officer Zach Bybee made contact with Toler at his place of work. The suspect reportedly told Officer Bybee that he and his girlfriend had a verbal argument and he may have thrown some items, but he alleged it was not physical.
Officers Tony Morris and Josh Asberry went to Grandview Drive to speak to the victim and she reportedly described the encounter as a heated argument and alleged that Toler grabbed her by the throat and squeezed. Toler told Bybee that might have been the case, so he was charged.
Toler was lodged at the Wayne County Detention Center.
