MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County man was arrested and another man was injured during an altercation Wednesday night in Monticello.
Clinton "Bubby" Maples, 70, was charged with second-degree strangulation and lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Monticello Police was dispatched to a residence on Elm Street at approximately 8:50 p.m., and found Charles Jones lying in the front yard. Jones was transported by EMS to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment and observation.
An investigation by Monticello Police Sgt. John Hurd and Officer Jeremy Thompson led to Maples' arrest.
