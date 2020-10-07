MONTICELLO, Ky. — A 2017 evidentiary hearing for Richard Earl Smith, Jr., was scheduled to resume Tuesday in Wayne Circuit Court, but it has been continued until October 28.
The hearing originally got underway eight years after Smith was found guilty of the 2009 shooting death of Samantha Dobbs Rigney. It was never finished due to the passing of Smith’s legal counsel and him being without representation for a period of time.
Due to COVID 19, the October 28 hearing at 10 a.m. will not be open to the public. It’s expected to be conducted electronically with a public defender from LaGrange presenting a motion to vacate Smith’s sentence or set it aside.
In 2009, Smith — who lived close to the Rigney’s in the Parnell Community of Wayne County— rode up on horseback and shot 23-year-old Samantha while she was holding her daughter.
She died within minutes of a single gunshot wound to the head and he was arrested a few hours later and charged with murder and five counts of wanton endangerment.
Witnesses stated that Smith pulled a pistol from his waistband and started firing shots. Samantha's husband, Jonathan Rigney, and their two children, along with a family friend and her child, were all sitting on the porch at the time of the shooting.
Smith was sentenced to 20 years and is currently serving his time at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex at LaGrange, Ky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.