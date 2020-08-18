MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County man remains jailed after attempting to elude police in a foot chase earlier this month.
Austin Foster, 27, was charged with second-degree fleeing and evading police on foot and resisting arrest after a domestic violence complaint which occurred on Aug. 9, on Walnut Street in Monticello.
According to Monticello Police, shortly after officers arrived at the scene of a domestic call on August 9, Foster reportedly jumped out of a window of a residence and fled on foot toward 2nd Street. When his direction of travel was cut off on foot, he turned and started running back toward Walnut Street, but was stopped by Officer Zack Bybee and an area resident.
Foster allegedly picked up a concrete bird bath and ignored several commands. Officer Bybee then reportedly deployed his taser and apprehended Foster after a brief struggle. At the time of his arrest, Foster was also served with an indictment warrant from Bourbon County for assault, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment and being a persistent felony offender.
Foster pleaded not guilty during an arraignment last week and was appointed a public defender.
A pretrial conference for Foster has been scheduled for Monday, August 24.
Foster is also on the docket Monday morning for a review of violation of a KY E.P.O/D.V.O. and terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
