MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Monticello man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred last Friday is now in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Suspected shooter Tanner Dale Sexton, 20, was apprehended Monday afternoon by Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron and Deputies Cody Neal, Travis Bell and Tommy Spencer at a residence on East Ky. 92.
Sexton was charged with first-degree Assault and first-degree Wanton Endangerment in connection with a shooting incident Friday afternoon on North Main Street that injured 23-year-old Jacob Dishman. The suspects were in a vehicle which fled the scene. The victim was shot in both legs and transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment.
The alleged driver, Michael Gary Anderson, was taken into custody over the weekend by Kentucky State Police troopers and Burnside officers at a relative's house. Anderson’s preliminary hearing will be held December 14 at 1:15 p.m.
During a search locally after the shooting, the suspected vehicle involved was recovered and a search of an apartment at Mason Green led to a semi-automatic handgun, several rounds of ammunition and approximately an ounce of methamphetamine being found.
According to Monticello Police, tips from the City Police Department’s Crime Tip Line led to Sexton’s capture. The investigation is continuing.
