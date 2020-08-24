MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County man turned himself in on Monday after being indicted on sexual abuse charges.
David Brumley, 52, was jailed just before noon on a charge of sexual abuse, first degree and bonded out Monday afternoon on a $5,000 cash or two times property bond.
Brumley turned himself in to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron Monday morning on the outstanding indictment warrant.
The indictment accuses Brumley of using "forcible compulsion" to commit the crime of first-degree sexual abuse "against a vulnerable victim by subjecting the minor, under 14 years old, to sexual contact." The abuse allegedly occurred between April 13 and May 18 of this year.
The case was presented to the grand jury for consideration by Kentucky State Trooper Adam Dodson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.