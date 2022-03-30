The Monticello Market is back — and ready to become a regional attraction.
In its second year, the Monticello Market, located in Pulaski’s neighbor Wayne County, will hold its first monthly event this weekend, Saturday, April 2. The downtown Monticello street market is set to feature a variety of vendors, including food trucks, jewelry, fashion, crafts, woodworking, Kentucky Proud products, and more.
Emily Conley, board member for the Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, noted that last year the board came up with the idea of the market as something that could help “anchor a growth spurt, something that could we could give back to our business community, something that (could help) show value to our members who have joined the chamber.”
So they opened up invitations for vendors to join up and take part and set up in the Monticello streets for free, and also partnered with local groups to have “event shows” — one month featured tractors, another Jeeps, and so on.
“We know it’s not going to be (hugely successful) overnight, something like the Chicken Festival, but we knew that you have to start somewhere,” said Conley. “That was our short-term goal. We were learning in the first year.”
This year, more effort has gone into planning the market and making it something to note on the calendar, said Conley, not just for locals but those in the region and even statewide.
“Lake Cumberland is only an hour-and-a-half away for people from Lexington or the central Kentucky area,” she said. “We’re hoping we can eventually have a destination event that people can look forward to the first Saturday of every month in downtown Monticello.”
This year, the market is charging vendors $20 to set up, enough to cover basic needs to promote the market, said Conley.
“We have a wide variety — tons of bake shops or goodie shops, food trucks, and all sorts of clothing boutiques or specialty boutiques,” said Conlet. “It’s kind of like an old-school festival-meets-modern boutique, coupled with lots of food.”
While some are existing food shops and restaurants, others are aspiring entrepreneurs looking for exposure.
“We want to help people launch businesses,” she said. “Our hope is some of these people eventually open their own shops. They have to have a launchpad, and it can’t be just something that’s once a year. This needs to be a consistent thing that people know, that first Saturday of the month, I can find whatever vendor I’m looking for at the Monticello Market.”
The schedule for Monticello Market goes April through October on the first Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If that sounds familiar, like Somernites Cruise here in Somerset, that’s appropriate — in July, the Monticello Market is actually partnering with the local classic and custom car show to bring that same hot rod attraction to Monticello’s streets.
“I’ve been working with Keith Floyd (Somernites Cruise Executive Director), he’s super supportive of it,” said Conley. “Their model is very similar to this. ... Our special events kind of mirror what they do.”
This Saturday, the theme is “Touch a Truck,” where kids (and kids at heart) can come and physically touch vehicles like fire trucks and construction equipment, and get a good, up-close look.
In May, the attraction is Kids Fest, inviting young people to set up and booth and sell things they’ve made, and local businesses make for sort of an “end-of-the-school-year bash” with giveaways and games and fun.
In June, come check out ATV and UTV off-road vehicles, partnering with Rock Life Offroad out of Monticello, while tractors, Jeeps and motorcycles coming up in August, September and October, respectively.
Go on “Monticello Market, Downtown” (@MonticelloMarketDowntown) on Facebook to learn more and get updates, or https://www.monticellokychamber.com/.
Daily vendor spotlights will be available on the Facebook page to get to know them “and keep the community updated about what’s going on at the Monticello Market that month,” said Conley.
