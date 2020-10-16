MONTICELLO, Ky. — Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton told the Wayne County 911 Board on Thursday that she and Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson will meet Nov. 1 to discuss a new 911 agreement between the city and the county.
Thursday's 911 board meeting was the first since the Monticello City Council voted to end the current agreement between the city and county. At the council meeting in early October, it was noted the city was looking forward to negotiating a new inter-local agreement with the county to oversee the 911 center.
The City of Monticello has been contributing $120,000 a year, or $10,000 a month, to the county to fund the 911 center. Later in the meeting when asked if the city owes more than that amount, the board's Chairman said that question would have to be directed to eitherAnderson or Sexton — neither were present at that time. Sexton left the meeting early.
Prior to leaving, Sexton mentioned a city-owned house that is located located next to the 911 center. The mayor said if the 911 board was interested in the property, the city would deed it over to the board.
The 911 board approved minutes from their previous meeting and chairman Bubby Corder informed board members that the financial report looked good, with nothing in the red.
The Chairman informed others of getting a frequency for 911 and a frequency for use during automobile accidents. Corder said “these frequencies would be beneficial in the future, especially if a disaster occurred.“ Discussions were held on radio equipment for 911 services from independently buying the equipment to grants and a lease program. The board gave the go ahead to reach out for a package deal to review. With new technology, an upgrade is needed for communications purposes.
