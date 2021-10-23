October is the spooky season, with Halloween coming up. But it’s November when Spooky Fox will have its due.
In reality, “Spooky Fox” is a stage alias used by Yovany Pino, one of the area’s talent young musicians -- partly for tax purposes, and partly because his own name “is just so dang hard to pronounce,” he said.
But under that name, Pino is ready to release a new album, titled “Bad Hombre” expected to drop November 19, on all major streaming platforms. It’s already available for pre-order, and Pino is eager for people to check it out.
“This is my first EP and my second album under the moniker Spooky Fox,” said Pino. “I had a lot of songs in my back pocket and I wanted to put something together.
“Naturally I went to my go to on that which is Tony Armstrong,” he added. “He has recorded everything I’ve ever put out and I cannot say enough good things about Tony. He was my algebra professor when I was at SCC and now I find myself mixing and producing songs in his studio while still being just as terrible at algebra as I was in school.”
That last line was a joke on Pino’s part, a flash of his easygoing wit. Developing that kind of perspective is part of the path Pino took to get this point, a unique one to be sure. Son to a single mother and Cuban refugee, Pino was homeless for years as a child in Miami, Fla. At 13, they moved to Kentucky, where Pino attended the former Monticello High School in Wayne County, before going on to Somerset Community College and Eastern Kentucky University, studying Psychology.
“Life got a lot better when I moved up here,” said Pino. “I tell most people that I grew up in Miami, but Kentucky made me the man that I am.”
Pino even took a run at politics, making a bid for state representative in 2018. Someone for whom political science has long been a passion, Pino joked that he thinks he often bores his wife Amber with old political trivia. He had a better reason than that for running, however.
“I have always wanted to make a difference. I know that’s cliché, but I really thought and still think that the struggles I’ve been through in life up to now put me in a good position to listen and act on making peoples life’s better through whatever avenue that takes,” said Pino. “I dropped out of the race in February of 2018 and I’m glad I did. I had a six-month-old at the time, and it wasn’t feasible to continue something of that magnitude.”
Politics is all fine and good, but Pino’s heart is really in music. He’s played numerous local gigs, including Somerset’s own Master Musicians Festival and the recent Moonlight Festival downtown, and has built a strong reputation in local music circles.
He also counts a wide range of influences, from the Beastie Boys to Slim Whitman, Jimi Hendrix to Grace Potter, and even local singer-songwriters like Kevin Dalton and Pearlie Jenkins (”Those guys have made me throw away more terrible lines than anything else!”)
Asked to describe his sound, Pino colorfully offered the following: “Imagine Elvis. I’m not talking about Jailbreak/ Hound Dog, teenage babe magnet, Elvis. I’m talking about Las Vegas, Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich, bursting-at-the-seams Elvis. Now imagine him playing guitar like Woody Guthrie doing a bad Bo Diddly impression, all while his feet are doing their best Meg White impression and all the while he’s trying to sing like Kurt Cobain’s cat. That’s the best I can muster, a fat, sweaty Elvis, crowing like a grunge singer about to pass out.”
Much like his journey from Miami to Kentucky, even the process of making the album was a long and winding road. It was recorded in 2019 and part of 2020, and was supposed to be released last year, but as “the year turned into a dumpster fire,” as Pino put it, the EP got put on hold.
“I went through a long period of burn out and overall depression, like most, and I had no desire to put it out,” he said. “I couldn’t promote it, I couldn’t play it for people, and so I just tucked it away.”
Thankfully, the album is now ready to see the light of day. It contains five tracks that reflect where Pino is in life at the moment.
“I’m a dad to two boys and a husband to a beautiful woman that puts up with my B.S.,” he said. “I wanted to reflect on the struggles of music on the road, trying to be a stable father figure, a woman who — if she were to ever realize how beautiful she is — would drop me off in the nearest gutter, and an overall feeling of retrospect of the past 10 years.”
Pino recently became a board member with the Master Musicians Festival, something of a full-circle journey for his music career. He started playing with a band in 2012, with a primary goal of playing the local outdoor music event -- he remembers chasing board members around, begging for the chance to perform which he got in 2014 with his act, The Little Ship.
“In 2019 I got that a second chance to play as Spooky Fox and that was amazing, even though half the band almost passed out from the heat,” he said. “Then 2020 came around and I got a hold of Daniel Stroud to put my name in contention to be a board member. I didn’t hear back for months and had forgot about it and then in September of 2020 he texts me out of the blue and says ‘You’re in.’ I had to ask ‘in what’ because it had been so long.
“We ended up having one of the best years in 2021 in the festival’s history and that’s amplified by the bounce-back from the bad weather and dire straits of 2019,” Pino added. “It was magical to be a part of the process and behind the curtain so to speak. It’s a lot of hard work to put on a festival and I’m glad to be part of such a hard-working group of people that love music and want to bring amazing artists to our corner of the world!”
Being part of a great community of musicians is something that makes Pino “ecstatic,” and he’s proud of both his Lake Cumberland home and the Bluegrass State at large.
“I’m from Monticello and so I’ve always felt like an out-of-towner, but everyone in Somerset always makes me feel like part of the family,” he said. “This music community is so unique in that it involves everyone from every spectrum of the arts. Not only music but art, design, fashion and much more. Everyone is allowed to have a place where they can express their creativity, be who they wanna be and thrive. And that’s the way Kentucky has been headed in general. I see that everywhere I go in ever corner of the state. Its beautiful!”
