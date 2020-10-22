MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Monticello woman was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with assaulting a pair of Wayne County sheriff's deputies.
Destinie Duncan, 24, was charged with public intoxication, controlled substance (excluding alcohol); disorderly conduct, 1st degree; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 2nd degree (police officer); and assault, 3rd degree (police or probation officer).
The incident began when Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies Joe Horne, Cody Neal and Sharkley Stonewall arrived at a residence on Lincoln Avenue in Monticello to serve a mental inquest warrant.
According to the arrest citation, Duncan appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, as she was reportedly agitated and combative. Deputy Horne told Duncan why the officers were there and that she would have to go with them.
Duncan then became more irate and refused to go. As Horne attempted to gain control of Duncan and cuff her, she allegedly hit him on the left side of his head with her fist. Deputies took Duncan to the ground trying to cuff her. While on the ground, Duncan bit Horne on the left forearm and tried to take his taser out of its holster.
During the altercation, she allegedly grabbed Deputy Neal’s "private parts" multiple times and tried to take his gun magazine out of it’s pouch. Duncan also reportedly made reference to getting a firearm to use against the officers.
On Thursday, Duncan remained lodged at the Wayne County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.