A Wayne County woman was killed Tuesday morning when the pickup she was riding in was struck by a semi at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and Barnett Street.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, SPD responded to the scene at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, Officer Chris Gates was able to determine that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Phillip Turner, 75, of Monticello, was northbound traveling from Barnett St. In crossing the eastbound lanes of Hal Rogers Parkway (East Ky. 80) to enter the westbound lanes of the parkway, the pickup was struck by a westbound 2003 Peterbilt semi truck driven by Jonathan Sizemore, 38, of East Bernstadt.
Mr. Turner was flown to University of Kentucky Hospital for severe injuries. His condition was listed as critical at press time.
Mr. Turner’s passenger — Luta Turner 76, of Monticello — passed away from injuries sustained in the collision. She was declared deceased while at the scene by Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk.
SPD’s reconstruction team stayed on scene for three hours. Capt. Correll said the highway was partially closed for about an hour during the investigation.
SPD was assisted at the scene by Somerset Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
