The great Billie Holliday famously sang, “What a Little Moonlight Can Do.” For Somerset, it can do a whole lot.
The fourth-annual Moonlight Festival returns to the streets of downtown Somerset on Saturday, October 14, and city officials are working to get people prepared.
“We are excited and we are ready to kick off another Moonlight Festival,” said City of Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd. “The weather is going to be perfect: classic Kentucky cool in the morning and warm in the afternoon and cool again at night, so it’s going to be a great fall day in downtown Somerset.”
That’s the idea behind the Moonlight Festival — a celebration of the autumn season. Decorations and festivities celebrating this unique time of year help make the Moonlight Festival what it is, having grown partly out of the former Harvest Moon Festival.
The city has made an effort to notify downtown residents and workers of the times for road closures. which will include barriers, police cruisers and festival gates.
Road closures will begin on Friday, October 14 at 5:30 p.m. and will remain closed until 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 16.
East Mt. Vernon Street will be closed off from the intersection with South Central Avenue through the intersection of West Mt. Vernon and Vine Street, behind the Pulaski County Courthouse.
North Main Street will be closed at the intersection with Columbia Street, around the Cooper Community Arts Center, through the intersection of West Market Street and South Main Street, ending at Cumberland Security Bank.
North Maple Street will be closed from East Columbia Street through South Maple’s intersection with Market Street, at the Judicial Center plaza.
South Central Avenue will be closed at the intersection with Market Street, at First United Methodist Church, along North Central up to Freshman Alley.
Citizens are asked to email events@cityofsomerset.com or call City of Somerset event team member Misty Vinson at 606-679-6366 with any questions or concerns.
“We want to be courteous to our downtown businesses that support us and really try to work with us when we do have events downtown,” said Ikerd. “Part of revitalization is doing things like that. We have great community partners who understand that’s part of us growing downtown and creating that central hub where people want to gather. Events are part of that.
“We’ve sent out emails, we’ve sent notes and put them on the doors,” she added. “We want to make sure everybody understands to prepare. It takes about four-and-a-half to five hours to build the stage, so that’s why we need the extra night before.”
As food trucks have become an essential tradition in downtown events in recent years, there will be plenty on hand this weekend, including A 1 Ice Cream, Summit Meats, Shakes & Cakes, Scoops Bug Ice Cream, Get Ur Smoke On, Spotz Gelato, Roys Jamerican, Baxter’s Coffee, Mombo’s, Koffee Pig, R & D Concessions, Crazy Eats, Zimmerman’s Famous Pig, Tacos Tanaco, Mac Chaos, Gold Star Chili, Cookie Dough Bliss, Ruckels Food Truck, Little Donut Trailer, Grilling and Chilling, and Poppin J’s.
Vendors selling alcoholic beverages and spirits will include Jarfly Brewing Co., West Sixth Brewing, Cave Hill Vineyard, Tap on Main, and SomerCider & Moonlight Spritz Tent.
The festival’s signature drink, SomerCider, will again be on the menu — a cocktail featuring bourbon and apple cider that was named the Kentucky League of Cities Signature City Drink in 2020.
There will also be a number of artists on hand creating art live on site and crafters and other general vendors with goods available. An area for kids including a bounce house and tables for eating food will also be part of the festivities.
And then of course, there’s the day full of music, headlined by Kidd G, a hybrid country and hip-hop artist whose hit track “Dirt Road” has surpassed 5 million views in little over a month.
Kicking things off on the big stage set up at the Fountain Square will be Adam Stewart at 11 a.m. and Hannah Howard at 12:15 p.m. Both are Kentucky natives bringing an Appalachian-infused Americana sound.
Hunter Flynn, who won the Foodstock busker contest earlier in the year and also performed at the 2022 Master Musicians Festival, will be performing at 1:45 p.m.
Nashville-based alternative rock trio Goldpark goes on at 3:15 p.m., bringing a sound familiar to fans of acts like Kings of Leon or Coldplay. Bringing a sound mixing funk, rock, and R&B, The Main Squeeze will follow at 5 p.m.
At 6:45 p.m. is hip-hop artist and social media sensation Lathan Warlick, who brings a Christian message to his music, and Kidd G caps off the evening at 8:30 p.m.
The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., extending it an hour from last year, noted Ikerd. She said there was an “overwhelming response” from people wanting the festival to go on longer.
“It takes our team several hours to break down the stage and get the streets cleaned up and ready for things to open back up on Sunday, so we can’t go too late, but we thought we would try to make it a little bit later,” said Ikerd.
Entry to the festival is free, as usual; in order to buy alcoholic beverages, you’ll need to buy a spirit band for $5.
“You can come in there, bring your chair; if you want to pack your lunch for your family and kids and bring a cooler, you’re fine to do that,” said Ikerd. “You can also be the person who comes in and has a few drinks and has food and they enjoy the day too. The point of this is to be a community event, and we want everybody to know that they’re welcome. We don’t want anything to be limited because of financials. We want everybody to have a place together and fellowship and enjoy that unique spirit that happens in the fall in southern Kentucky.”
Moonlight Festival is sponsored by Lake Cumberland Tourism, visit https://lctourism.com/.
Follow @SeeSomersetKy on Facebook for updates and event details, or visit seesomerset.com/event/moonlight-festival/.
While the Moonlight Festival is certainly fun for locals, Ikerd is in charge of overseeing the city’s tourism interests — and she notes that part of the goal is to build something that will bring in festivalgoers from near and far alike.
“We like to bring in some new artists that are not always so familiar with everybody — it brings in new people to our area, people that are from bigger cities that have a following,” she said. “We’ve had some of the most contacts we’ve ever had from people excited to see (performers) in our line-up, to come and stay for the weekend because of that. Our locals get to enjoy it as well as visitors coming in to Somerset, to spend some time and get to know Somerset.”
