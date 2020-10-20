COVID-19 put the kibosh on any downtown festivals for the first half of 2020 but Somerset officials bounced back Saturday with the 2nd annual Moonlight Festival.
It was a major undertaking for the city last year as it launched its series of festivals celebrating music, art, food and spirits but as pandemic restrictions hit the country hard in mid-March, the Moonlight Festival has been the only one to get its Round 2 in 2020.
"I thought it was a great event," Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd said. "Everybody loved the music."
Planning for Saturday's event was challenging in its own way, according to Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd. Normally the city has three months to organize each festival but they only had five weeks for this one, in addition to working with public health officials on a safety plan.
The plan, approved by Lake Cumberland District Health Department, included five entrances at which festival goers had their temperatures checked, provided their names and numbers for contact tracing, and were provided masks if they weren't already wearing one.
"We extended our boundaries so we could space out more people," Ikerd said. "The food trucks were spaced out more than normal, to allow for lines with social distancing."
With the festival boundaries could normally hold 10,000; the city planned to host about half that. On Monday, Ikerd estimated that 3,000-4,000 came and went over the course of the 10-hour event. Most people, she observed, seemed to stay together in their own "pods." Organizers did strongly encourage masks in the area directly in front of the stage.
Several vendors noted that attendance was picking up as the afternoon extended into evening.
Brian Taylor of Boone Creek Creamery is usually selling his artisan cheeses at the Farmers' Market every Saturday but with the Sheltowee Artisans taking over the market for a scaled-down art fair, Taylor moved his booth further down East Mt. Vernon Street.
"When they brought the music in and got everything going, we started getting lots of people," Taylor said. "So it's been a pretty good afternoon."
The art fair, normally held at The Center for Rural Development, was technically outside the Moonlight gates but it served as the perfect complement to the festival. Mark Eubank, who had his hand-crafted dulcimers on display, said that people had been walking through all day.
Art — and how it can convey Somerset's evolving story as a boubon center — is a major component of the Moonlight Festival. Last year, artists were asked to paint bourbon barrels throughout the festival area. This year, many of the same artists were back to paint barrel lids. The city will be reaching out to other local art organizations for more lids, which will eventually be displayed at an art show before being auctioned off to support local charities.
Of the music, Ikerd said she tries to book artists from a wide range of genres as well as ranging from local to out-of-state. Performers included Max Power, Violet Bell, Everette, Eric Bolander Music, The War and Treaty and Drake White and The Big Fire.
"We had a very diverse line-up, and I think they each represented their genre very well," she said of the day.
"It's about experience," Ikerd continued. "Everywhere I looked…I could see smiles on people's faces. That makes all the hard work leading up to it worth it."
In addition to the performers, artists and vendors who participated, Ikerd praised city employees, volunteers and sponsors who worked behind the scenes to make the festival a success. "It takes a team, and we've got one of the best," she said.
