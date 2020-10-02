Last year, the streets of Somerset were alive with festivals throughout the year.
This year, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, things haven't been quite as busy.
But there's a new moon rising this month.
The Moonlight Festival is returning to downtown Somerset on Saturday, October 17, featuring good music, art, and of course good spirits — both figuratively and literally speaking.
"We thought last year's inaugural event was a home run, and our event team is putting together an outstanding festival again this year," said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. "There are people who didn't believe events like this were possible in Somerset, yet here we are — we continue to prove in fact they are possible, even in the most challenging environment we could imagine."
Last year, bourbon was the theme of the event, which sort of grew out of the Harvest Moon Festival which took place on the Judicial Center Plaza several years ago. That event went by the wayside, but after Keck took over as mayor, he went about making good on his vision of "lighting up" downtown Somerset.
"People have embraced our festivals and our arts and entertainment initiatives," said Keck, "and I'm grateful for the excitement that continues to build."
Evan Williams, a Kentucky bourbon distillery, sponsored the whole shebang in 2019, with six brewers and three wineries on hand to let the public get a little warm and toasty on a crisp October evening.
Meanwhile, Keck and local officials were working behind the scenes to bring Somerset a distillery of their own, to put this already tourism-rich area on the Bourbon Trail. They succeeded in their task: Horse Soldier Bourbon agreed to locate its distillery here in Pulaski County, and indeed, Horse Solder will be this year's festival sponsor.
"Last year, as Horse Soldier Bourbon founders were deciding where to locate their newest distillery, they joined us for the Moonlight Festival," said Keck. "I think it gave them an opportunity to see Somerset at its best, which contributed to their decision to choose our community as their home. And they are already demonstrating their commitment to Somerset by signing on as the festival's title sponsor.
"So yes, I think bourbon continues to play a role, and will play a role for the foreseeable future," Keck continued. "We are thankful for (Horse Soldier Bourbon's) support and look forward to to them continuing to be an integral part of our community."
While there will be many similarities to last year's event at this month's Moonlight Festival, there's one large, obvious difference: COVID-19. The number of people allowed inside the festival area has been reduced by 50 percent — that is, 5,000 people — to comply with the state’s guidelines for events and venues. The city’s event team has implemented number of additional measures to protect those attending.
There will be five separate entrances to keep crowds from gathering in one place. A symptom board at each entrance will list COVID-19 symptoms and ask those experiencing symptoms not to enter. Each adult and child entering the festival will have their temperature checked and must provide a name and number for contact tracing. All festival-goers will be banded upon entering to ensure that everyone inside the festival gates has been screened. Masks are required unless guests are eating, drinking or can properly social distance. The area immediately in front of the Fountain Square stage will be roped off, and people who choose to enter that area to watch bands perform must be masked at all times. Vendors will also be spaced out and abide by COVID-19 safety standards.
For more information about the event, to view a complete list of vendors and to view the city’s COVID-19 safety plan, visit https://seesomerset.com/.
“We are implementing all of the state’s recommendations for outdoor events and feel confident we will bring our community an event they can enjoy safely,” said Keck. “We’re extremely excited to be giving residents something to look forward to and to be supporting our local businesses and vendors in a year that has been so challenging. Our Healthy Somerset initiative is focused on improving our minds, bodies and spirits, and hosting an event where we can enjoy food, music and fellowship safely is paramount in doing so.”
Of course, live music is a big part of the event, and once again, the city will be setting up a large stage on the Fountain Square so people can see and hear the performances while spread out around the heart of downtown. Things get underway on Oct. 17 with Max Power, a locally-based bluegrass ensemble, followed by Lexington Americana artist Eric Bolander (a Master Musicians Festival alum), bonfire country duo Everette, and bluegrass acoustic group The Barefoot Movement. The War and Treaty — the last band to perform at Master Musicians Festival, after the 2019 event was rained out and 2020's was cancelled because of the coronavirus concerns — and southern-culture influenced rockers Drake White and the Big Fire close out the evening by 9 p.m.
White has toured with artists like Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, and Little Big Town, and has been featured as one of Rolling Stone magazine's "10 Country Artists You Need to Know" and a "Hot New Country Artist to Watch" by Billboard.
“Drake White has such an incredible fan base, and he completely commands the stage with his soulful voice,” said City of Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd. “Festival-goers are going to love his performance. It’s the perfect way to celebrate being able to come back together as a community.”
The War and Treaty — a husband-and-wife duo named Michael Trotter, Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter — blends elements of soul, gospel, rock and country, and host shows with great energy and intensity. They've opened for the likes of Al Green and toured with Jason Isbell. Their newest album, "Hearts Town," was released last month.
While enjoying the music, take a drink of the Horse Soldier Bourbon product. They''ll be serving the festival's signature drink, SomerCider, a distinctly autumnal flavor featuring Horse Soldier's Signature label bourbon and Haney's Appledale Farm apple cider. The drink is crafted by Somerset Tourism in partnership with The Mole Hole Gift Shoppe and Tipsy Toad bar. The drink recently won the Kentucky League of Cities Signature City Drink contest at the organization's annual convention in Somerset.
You can use the SomerCider to wash down yummy eats from a number of food vendors, serving things like waffles, pretzels and pork rings, everything from Mexican to Cajun. Beer, wine, moonshine, and bourbon will also be available, and downtown restaurants Serendipity, Downtown Deli, Somerset Sweeterie, Zilla Meals and Granny’s Grab ‘n’ Go will be open to serve guests.
Though other events have been postponed or cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, Keck said the city decided was compelled to go ahead and hold the Moonlight Festival thanks in large part to the success others are having with outdoor events and venues. It's important to raise community spirit after such a difficult year of so much sacrifice.
"We were thrilled that nearly 40,000 people came through SomerSplash Water Park during a shortened summer season, with no known cases of COVID-19 tied to its opening," said the mayor. "Somernites Cruise has seen the same success, and the data from both of these groups gives me great confidence to move forward.
"We will continue as a city to take a holistic approach to combat this virus," he added, "but just talking about mental health isn't enough. We need to take action to give our residents something to look forward to while we continue to promote best practices for protecting one another from the virus, and outdoor events are proving to be a safe and effective way to do so."
