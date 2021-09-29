Times change. Eras come and go. But the moon is dependable, remaining fixed in the sky, rotating through its cycles.
So too is Somerset’s Moonlight Festival becoming a local fixture in the autumn scene. This year, as with 2020, the show goes on despite other events falling due to COVID-19 concerns.
This year’s event will be held Saturday, October 16, as always on the streets of downtown Somerset.
“Moonlight Festival is our largest, and has quickly become our most anticipated, event of the year,” said the City of Somerset’s Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd. “There’s just something about great music and delicious food on a crisp fall day that people can’t wait to experience. We always look forward to showcasing our beautiful downtown every year and hope people will spend their day with us.”
The Moonlight Festival mixes the outdoor fun, live music and food trucks one finds at summer events like Foodstock or Juneteenth with the unique feel of the fall. One major component of the festival is enjoying adult beverages and spirits, and Horse Soldier Bourbon will once again be sponsoring the event.
Along with their sponsorship, Horse Soldier is bringing back the festival’s signature drink, SomerCider. Introduced last year, SomerCider combines the flavors of Horse Soldier’s signature label bourbon with Haney’s Appledale Farm’s iconic apple cider, a taste Pulaski Countians have enjoyed for generations.
“SomerCider was a huge hit at last year’s Moonlight Festival,” said Ikerd. “We love being able to highlight two local favorites — Horse Soldier Bourbon and Haney’s Appledale Farm apple cider — with this fun twist on fall flavors.”
To purchase alcoholic drinks, one will need to buy a spirit wristband for $5 upon entering the festival.
There will be plenty of food trucks on hand to give attendees something to wash down with their SomerCider — a complete list of the festival’s vendors will be available in the coming days — but city officials said that “everything from Mexican to barbecue, Italian cuisine to gelato” will be available on the downtown streets for folks to wander around and try.
But of course, the main attraction of the Moonlight Festival, if not the munchies, is the music. That Saturday will feature a full line-up of talent on the Fountain Square stage, headlined by appearances from soul singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian and country music star Matt Stell.
“We are so excited to welcome Matt, Devon and a host of local, regional and national performers to Somerset this year,” Ikerd said. “With this lineup we’ve included something for every musical taste, and hope the crowd goes home having heard something new they love.”
Things get underway at 11 a.m. with local vocalist and student Cassie York. She’s followed by local act Spooky Fox, bluegrass gospel duo Heidi & Ryan, and the Americana sounds of The Barefoot Movement.
Gilfillian, of Nashville, caught the attention of local audiences at this past summer’s Master Musicians Festival, where his smooth, soulful sounds captivated the Saturday evening audience. Gilfillian has joined the lies of Gladys Knight, The Fray, and Grace Potter on the road, but it’s his stop in Somerset in July that brings him back this October, as Ikerd is looking to start a new tradition of booking one of MMF’s most talked-about performers back for the Moonlight Festival as a way as a way of promoting both festivals and emerging artists.
“MMF has built an incredible reputation for our community as a leader in the music industry,” said Ikerd. “There are so many artists who go on to have successful careers who were just getting started when they performed at MMF. It’s the place you hear your next favorite artist. With this partnership, Moonlight can continue elevating those artists while also partnering with a staple event in our community.”
Stell is well-known to country music fans in particular because of his 2019 hit “Prayed for You,” which spent two weeks at no. 1 on the charts and has gone on to have 270 million streams and over 20 million music video views. Stell is set to release a new EP, “Better Than That,” on Oct. 16, the day he takes the Moonlight Festival stage.
Visual art is always a big part of Somerset’s community celebrations, and this year’s Moonlight Festival is no different. Several local artists have agreed to participate in the theme, “How Do I See Somerset?” by painting how they see the community on wood cut into the shape of Pulaski County. These pieces will be auctioned during the next #seemyset Art Market, an ongoing effort to raise money for the city’s art fund. The fund supports local arts initiatives.
Pieces created at other city festivals throughout the year will also be available for auction during Moonlight. Those pieces will be on display at the Cooper Community Arts Center during the period of October 1-13 and bidding will begin online at at https://www.fordbrothersinc.com/ on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Officials are asking anyone who feels sick to stay home for COVID-19 precautionary reasons.
Visit seesomerset.com and or follow @SeeSomersetKy on Facebook for updates.
It’s the third edition of the Moonlight Festival, which became the bigger and busier spiritual successor to the previous Harvest Moon Festival which took place on the Judicial Center Plaza several years ago. That event went by the wayside, but after Keck took over as mayor, he went about making good on his vision of “lighting up” downtown Somerset.
“People have embraced our festivals and our arts and entertainment initiatives,” said Keck, “and I’m grateful for the excitement that continues to build.”
