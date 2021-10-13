This weekend, Somerset is getting ready for a little magic in the Moonlight.
The third-annual Moonlight Festival will take place Saturday in the streets of downtown Somerset, and everything that's made the event popular in the past is back again, from live music, to tummy-warming bourbon, to food trucks galore.
"I think people are looking forward to it," said Julie Harris, City of Somerset Communications Director. "It looks like the weather is going to be fantastic that day. We were a little worried we were going to get some rain, but it looks like it has cleared up. ... I think people are ready to be outside and enjoy the fall temperatures."
There are things Somerset residents need to know in getting ready for the event. A number of roads will be closed via barricades, police cruisers and festival gates to provide a safe, traffic-free space for the festival to take place.
Road closure times will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and remain closed until Sunday at 3 a.m.
The following intersections will be closed for no thru traffic:
Running east to west:
• East Mt. Vernon Street and South Central Avenue (beginning at the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce office) through the intersection of West Mt. vernon Street and Vine Street (ending at the courthouse);
Running north to south:
• North Main Street and Columbia Street (beginning at The Steel Magnolia) through the intersection of West Market Street and South Main Street (ending at Cumberland Security Bank);
• North Maple Street and East Columbia Street (back of Citizens National Bank parking lot) thru South Maple Street and Market Street (Judicial Plaza);
• Intersection of South Central Avenue and Market Street (First United Methodist Church);
• North Central Avenue to Freshman Alley.
Contact events@cityofsomerset.com or City of Somerset event team member Misty Vinson at 606-679-6366 with any questions or concerns.
"We appreciate our downtown businesses and always want to keep open communications between the events department and our businesses," said Leslie Ikerd, City of Somerset Director of Tourism. "We hope each of you are able to participate or come out and enjoy the festival."
Things get underway at 11 a.m. with local vocalist and student Cassie York. She’s followed by local act Spooky Fox at 12:45 p.m., bluegrass gospel duo Heidi & Ryan at 2:30 p.m., and the Americana sounds of The Barefoot Movement at 4:15 p.m.
Soulful performer Devon Gilfillian takes the stage at 6 p.m., and country artist Matt Stell plays at 7:45 p.m., the two representing the headlining musical acts for the festival.
Gilfillian, of Nashville, caught the attention of local audiences at this past summer’s Master Musicians Festival, where his smooth, soulful sounds captivated the Saturday evening audience. Gilfillian has joined the likes of Gladys Knight, The Fray, and Grace Potter on the road, but it’s his stop in Somerset in July that brings him back this October, as Ikerd is looking to start a new tradition of booking one of MMF’s most talked-about performers back for the Moonlight Festival as a way as a way of promoting both festivals and emerging artists.
Stell is well-known to country music fans in particular because of his 2019 hit “Prayed for You,” which spent two weeks at no. 1 on the charts and has gone on to have 270 million streams and over 20 million music video views. Stell is set to release a new EP, “Better Than That,” on Oct. 16, the day he takes the Moonlight Festival stage.
Food vendors will include Get Ur Smoke On, Spotz Gelato, Cookie Dough Bliss, Taco Tanaco, Mombo's Italian, Roy's Jamerican Grill, Mac Chaos, Scoops Ice Cream, Summit Meats, Zimmerman's Famous Pig, R&D Concessions, Crazy Eatz, City Slickers Dawgs, Mrs. Cable's Cuisine, and A-1 Ice Cream.
Drinks and spirits will be available from Jarfly Brewing Co., Horse Soldier Bourbon, West 6th Brewing, Cave Hill Winery, Tap on Main, Koffee Pig, Black Market Saloon, Maiden City Brewing, and Baxter's Coffee.
Along with their sponsorship of the festival, Horse Soldier Bourbon is bringing back the festival’s signature drink, SomerCider. Introduced last year, SomerCider combines the flavors of Horse Soldier’s signature label bourbon with Haney’s Appledale Farm’s iconic apple cider, a taste Pulaski Countians have enjoyed for generations.
“SomerCider was a huge hit at last year’s Moonlight Festival,” said Ikerd. “We love being able to highlight two local favorites — Horse Soldier Bourbon and Haney’s Appledale Farm apple cider — with this fun twist on fall flavors.”
To purchase alcoholic drinks, one will need to buy a spirit wristband for $5 upon entering the festival. Otherwise, entrance to the event is free to the public.
Visual art is always a big part of Somerset’s community celebrations, and this year’s Moonlight Festival is no different. Several local artists have agreed to participate in the theme, “How Do I See Somerset?” by painting how they see the community on wood cut into the shape of Pulaski County. These pieces will be auctioned during the next #seemyset Art Market, an ongoing effort to raise money for the city’s art fund. The fund supports local arts initiatives.
Pieces created at other city festivals throughout the year will also be available for auction during Moonlight. Bidding will begin online at at https://www.fordbrothersinc.com/ on Saturday, Oct. 16.
"I'm really excited about the art; we've got some great artists lined up," said Harris. "You're going to see some really great artwork happening throughout the day. ... A lot of them are going to have booths displaying their own artwork this time as well.
"I think everybody's looking forward to it," she added of the Moonlight Festival in general. "We certainly are."
