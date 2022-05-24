For years, Somernites Cruise and the Memorial Day holiday have gone hand-in-hand, as the classic and custom car show helps kick off the local summer tourism season.
Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd said that the holiday can often help make for a bigger, more successful show.
"A lot of it depends on when schools have let out, graduations going on, things like that," he said. "Usually, it's a good show for us."
One thing that will attract fans to this weekend's Somernites Cruise event for the month of May is a theme that has proven consistently popular over the years — Mopar Mania.
The showcase — presented by Don Franklin Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, FIAT — features vehicles under the iconic Chrysler banner. That includes everything from Dodge and Plymouth, to Jeep and AMC, and even less familiar names like Imperial and DeSoto.
"We've done this for many years. It's always a popular showcase," said Floyd. "Mopar fans are very devoted fans. They like their cars. They're a unique group that's very devoted to their make and model."
Those with a particular taste for nostalgia may enjoy the fifth-annual "Circle the Wagons" display — vintage station wagons. Images of wood exterior side paneling and Christmas trees on the roof spring immediately to mind for many of a certain age when they hear the words "station wagon," and though, like all vehicles, they have been modernized over the years, the classic station wagon look is as much a piece of Americana as a slice of apple pie.
"It's been growing every year," said Floyd of the station wagon feature. "We're expecting 20 to 25, maybe more, of all makes and models. ... A lot of people remember growing up in those things and riding around, going on vacation, pre-mini vans."
In addition to the showcase in downtown Somerset with all these attractions, the regular line-up of other events surrounding the Cruise (noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday) will also be held.
The Friday Morning Meet & Greet will again be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stonebrook Center along South U.S. 27, hosted by the City of Burnside. It's a chance to talk cars, pick up some discounts or a bite of lunch, and familiarize one's self with the Somernites concept if you've never been.
"(Last month there) went really well, for being announced one week out," said Floyd. "(Burnside) has some great ideas on how to grow that. We're going to support them and invite everybody down to that. ... Burnside has never really had an official presence with the Cruise, and this gives them a chance to become involved. It gets people down there to their restaurants and their businesses and help them out too, so it's a good fit."
That evening, head on over to the Somerset Mall (stoplight no. 23), for the Friday Night Thunder Block Party, co-sponsored by the Somerset Mall and the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships Somerset. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy food trucks, contests, live music, and of course, lots and lots of cars.
Saturday starts with the "Fun Run." Meet at the South Hardee's (stoplight no. 22) for a free breakfast at 8 a.m., then leave at 8:30 a.m. for a scenic cruise out to the historic Mill Springs Grist Mill in neighboring Wayne County.
"That's always a fan favorite," said Floyd of the grist mill's glimpse back into our area's past.
There will also be a Mopar-only show at Don Franklin Chrysler from 9 a.m. to noon. The Don Franklin Chrysler dealership is located at 1147 South U.S. 27. At the end of the show everyone will parade to downtown Somerset for the "Mopar Mania" showcase.
