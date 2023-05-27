Pitch-perfect spring weather, along with the music from the speakers and the roar of the engines as they revved up to come downtown made Saturday’s Somernites Cruise one of the best May shows ever.
“We had great weather this weekend. Good turnout. The spectator crowd was really good. Probably an above average show for our May show,” said Jim Harris, the vice president of Somernites Cruise.
“Usually, with Memorial Day, you’d think we have a big show, but with all the other activities – graduations and celebrations – we’re usually down a little in May. But it’s been a good turnout. We’ll end up with probably 850 (vehicles) or so before the day’s out.”
Among Saturday’s big hits was the Mopar Mania Showcase, sponsored by Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat.
According to Mark Hansford, as of 3 p.m., 143 cars had come through the Mopar Mania gate on South Main Street. He estimated that with the ones coming into the show through other gates, they had close to 200 Mopars on display.
Plus, Harris pointed out the show hosted the First-Generation Monte Carlo Club this month, which saw Monte Carlos from around the region.
Harris said he’d seen around 30 Monte Carlos come in from Arkansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and, of course, Kentucky.
Then there was the “Circle the Wagons” event, which saw at least 25 station wagons take positions around the Fountain Square.
Those station wagons ran the gamut, from decked-out rebuilt ones that looked like they had just rolled out of a show room, to ones that had obviously been around the block.
Two of those in the latter group, a 1966 Impala owned by Blake Rogers from New Haven in Nelson County, Ky., and a 1956 Chevy 4-door owned by David and Becca Pope from London, both may have looked a bit rusted around the edges, but both groups said they planned to keep them that way for the time being.
The two Chevy’s had other similarities, too. Both were bought by their respective owners about two years ago.
But where Rogers said he only had to put in vintage heat and air conditioning in his, David Pope said the 1955 model needed a bit more work.
He said they needed to put in a new drive train, new engine and new transmission and rewire everything.
Saturday’s Somernites was the furthest trip that the Pope family’s wagon had been on.
“This the first time we drove this far. And we made it,” David Pope said.
It’s not the first time the couple have been to Somernites, however. David said they are here “just about every month.” Other times, they have brought in a 1951 Chevy pickup truck that belonged to Becca’s grandfather.
And while they haven’t set it up here, the couple are part of what they called a hot rod ministry, called Baptist Cruisers.
At other car shows, David said the ministry will set up a table. “We’ll have a jar set up for prayer requests. People can just write their prayer requests down, and then we take them to our Sunday School class,” he said.
The Ministry is run out of Corinth Baptist Church in London.
Although the Pope family is no stranger to Somernites, Rogers said it was his first time at the Somerset show. He said he made the trip out here specifically because of the “Circle the Wagons” event.
When asked, Rogers called Somernites “nice.”
He said he found the Impala on Marketplace, and traveled up to Ohio to buy it. He has other show vehicles, but he was drawn to the uniqueness of this one, he said.
“You don’t see many of them. And I like bigger cars,” Rogers said.
