Pulaski County isn't out of the wintry woods yet as we brace for the third winter storm in a week.
The National Weather Service in Jackson is forecasting a snow system to move in after 10 p.m. Wednesday night — piling three to four inches of snow on top of already icy conditions.
"I wouldn't rule out a brief period of rain but right now it looks like primarily snow," NWS meteorologist Kevin Sullivan said. "And it could be fairly heavy at times, especially around 1 or 2 a.m. Thursday morning."
With dawn, Sullivan forecast the area could see more drizzle through Thursday's morning hours with temperatures rising to between 32 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit. "It may actually get fairly mild tomorrow relatively speaking," he said, "compared to the last few days."
With those warmer temperatures, Sullivan didn't expect to see additional ice accumulation. "It would just be falling on top of the snow," he said. "I don't think the drizzle will be that impactful to the area."
That doesn't mean the county won't see more power outages.
"We're talking about a very heavy snow with a lot of water in it," Sullivan explained. "With the ice already on the power lines, potentially that could accumulate even more and stick on the trees.…I'd say power outages are definitely still in play with this."
The meteorologist added there is potential for more snow showers Thursday afternoon as colder air wraps back into the system, similar to the flurries seen on Tuesday as the ice storm was ending.
Friday is expected to be cloudy and cold with a high near 28 degrees. However, the sun should return for the weekend — with a high near 47 degrees by Sunday afternoon.
