On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced nearly $4 million in funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for road projects throughout the commonwealth — including five streets in Burnside as well as a local county road.
"One way we make a better Kentucky is by empowering our local governments to improve and maintain the local traffic routes their citizens use every day," Gov. Beshear said. "Smoother pavement, repaired road beds, improved drainage – simple things by themselves but highly important to the people who use them every day."
The funding – $3,963,809 – will reimburse 10 counties and three cities for work such as pavement repair, resurfacing and drainage ditching on roadways that were rated in poor condition. The projects were submitted for funding consideration from local officials. In each case, KYTC district engineers assessed road conditions to determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact and traffic volumes.
Pulaski County was awarded $220,000 to resurface 2.6 miles of Singleton Road in Eubank.
"This is a road that has been in need of resurfacing for some time," Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price said. "We were glad to receive notice of discretionary monies to help with this road in the Eubank community. We are very thankful for Gov. Beshear and his staff in awarding Pulaski County the additional discretionary money as we all understand that his COVID-19 pandemic has caused many shortfalls on local government budgets. Providing safe roads for our community is certainly an ongoing goal for Judge [Steve] Kelley."
The City of Burnside was awarded a total of $198,000 to resurface five streets: Cliffside Drive (.8 mile), Central Avenue (.1), Summit Avenue (.1), West Antioch Avenue (.4), and Grandview Avenue (one mile).
"That's huge for our little town," Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson said of the city's share. "Our streets haven't been paved in so many years. With a small budget like Burnside operates on, that's a big amount for us and we appreciate the governor taking care of that for us.…We certainly could use the money and I'm sure those citizens will enjoy their streets being paved."
Though Beshear's announcement indicated that the funding would take the form of reimbursement, Mayor Lawson noted that the work has yet to be completed. The mayor explained that the city (as well as county) will first have to enter into an agreement with KYTC before the bidding process and actual resurfacing can begin.
With it now so late in the fall, Mayor Lawson said it would likely after the first of the year before the projects are completed.
"Once that agreement is signed, if we can get it done this year, we will," he said. "We'll certainly try but more realistically, I'd say it will probably be next spring."
