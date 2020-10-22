Pulaski countians continue to vote at a lively pace ahead of the November 3 General Election.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said at the end of the day Tuesday 8,088 early votes had been cast. She said 3,296 mail-in votes have been counted and there have been 4,792 in-person votes at Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center and the community room at South Kentucky RECC. Early voting will continue through November 2, and voted mail-in ballots will continued to be counted as the documents arrive at the clerk’s office.
About early voting statewide, Dwight Sears, Somerset-based member of the State Board of Elections, said: “As of Monday morning, there have been roughly 650,000 requested absentee ballots with nearly 339,000 returned.” Sears said.
“The online portal is currently closed, but if you have requested a ballot and have not received it or you have already filled one out, returned it and want to know that it has been received, you can go online at GOVOTEKY.COM and check the status. Don’t hesitate to contact your local clerk with any questions or concerns,” he advised.
“After our first week of early voting, including one Saturday, we have seen 318,000 ballots cast,” Sears noted.
“Early voting typically levels off during normal election conditions, but as we all know these are not normal conditions so I really anticipate these trends to continue. I have spoken with several clerks around the Commonwealth and my guess is early voting is here to stay,” the state election board member predicted.
“We are also getting reports that neighboring states Ohio and Virginia are reporting increases in early voting as well,” he revealed.
“The State Board of Elections is anticipating another record turnout of 70–73 percent or roughly 2.5 million,” he said. Pulaski County election coordinator Mark Vaught is predicting a local turnout in excess of 30,000.
“I don’t want to jinx us, but Kentucky looks again like a shining example for the rest of our country. During an uptick in reported COVID cases, our clerks, local boards and the thousands of volunteers around the Commonwealth are to be commended for their overwhelming efforts making this election not only successful, but safe,” Sears concluded.
