Another round of winter weather is predicted for the Pulaski area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with road crews getting prepared and local school districts keeping an eye out.
All three superintendents said Tuesday afternoon that officials would keep an eye on the weather and likely make a determination Wednesday morning whether to hold classes or call off school.
Superintendent Patrick Richardson with the Pulaski County School District said that the timing of the new round of potential winter weather lent itself to making a decision later than the Monday afternoon decision to call off classes for Tuesday.
The ice that was predicted Tuesday morning didn’t show up as much as expected. Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse of the Science Hill district said the weather wasn’t enough to have prevented buses from running. “Roads were just wet due to warmer temperatures than the weathermen predicted. But we didn’t want to take a chance and get someone hurt. It was a tough call all the way around.”
Richardson said he heard reports of some slick spots in the northern part of the county, but not as much as expected.
“The timing of the forecast for this morning (Tuesday) made it a difficult call, and you can’t mess around with the possibility of ice,” Richardson said.
As of press time Tuesday, the weather moving into the area for Wednesday showed another chance for snow or freezing rain between midnight and 2 a.m.
The National Weather Service website showed around a 60% chance of precipitation for Wednesday’s early hours, but little or no snow accumulation.
With high temperatures expected to be around 40 degrees, whatever winter mix the area does receive might melt off by mid-morning.
Still, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 office announced Tuesday afternoon that its crews would be ready for winter weather should it happen.
“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) mission is to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors and priority routes,” a statement from the office said. “When bad weather hits, crews are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat roads using a priority system based on the amount and nature of traffic within each individual county. Priority A routes include major through routes and are those most heavily traveled. Priority B routes include other important, but lesser traveled, state routes. Other roads fall into Priority C.”
KYTC went on to ask drivers to pay attention to all weather advisories and keep an eye on road conditions during the morning commute.
They also asked drivers to give themselves extra time to travel.
“Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder,” the office said, and suggested bringing supplies such as blankets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.