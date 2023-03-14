Crissa Morris knows how to fix up something that doesn’t look so great.
She did it as an upholsterer. She did it as a city clerk. And now, she hopes to do it as Pulaski County Treasurer.
Morris was officially introduced at Tuesday’s Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting as the county government’s new treasurer, the person entrusted with the always complicated task of handling the government’s finances.
“The opportunity arose, and it seemed like a great opportunity,” Morris told the Commonwealth Journal.
She replaces Joan Isaacs, who had been in the role since 2012 but recently decided to retire.
Since 2011, Morris — a native of the White Lily area and a 1987 graduate of Pulaski County High School — had been in the role of city clerk for the City of Burnside. And she feels that the skills she picked up in that role made her a good fit for the challenges posed by county government, which has had its own financial woes.
“Burnside’s audits were less than good, and there was an $80,000 deficit” when Morris came on board, she noted. That’s transformed radically during Morris’ time as both clerk and treasurer in Burnside.
“As of now, there’s nothing (bad) on the audits for the last four years, and the city have a surplus,” she said.
Morris had previously had an upholstery business, Thread’s Unlimited, and was thrown headfirst into the job at Burnside (“I came in blindsided; there wasn’t anybody to train me”) but learned the job quickly, working with auditors and accountants to make sure things were being done in the right way, looking for grants and writing proposals for them, and generally overseeing the function of a busy and growing municipality.
“I thought I was taking an office management position,” she said with a laugh of her introduction to Burnside. However, she eventually developed a taste for small town politics, she said, and “a taste for the community. Burnside’s got so much potential, and the people down here are awesome.”
Morris said that she and new county judge-executive Marshall Todd didn’t previously know each other, but she was “highly recommended” by parties from Burnside and decided to throw her “hat into the ring” and discuss the position with Todd.
“I think outside the box, and I pay close attention to detail,” she said when asked what personal traits she possesses that makes her well-suited to the job at hand.
Morris was hired February 28, and her first day on the job was Monday.
She said she’s looking forward to “revamping and cleaning up the audits — I understand the (county) audit has been just as bad as Burnside’s was in in the past.” She’s also planning on “working with everybody to better the county and the community.”
As a lifelong Pulaski Countian, it’s fulfilling to Morris to now get to serve the whole county — not just the southern end of it.
“To watch Pulaski County and all of the cities in the community to prosper and grow and to know I could be a part of it,” she said, “it’s a lifelong dream.”
