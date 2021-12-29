The mother of a missing 16-year-old girl has provided a photo in hopes that someone will recognize her.
Mother Joann Kirkland is looking for her daughter, Jaden Nales, who went missing from their Langdon Street home around 2:33 p.m. Monday.
The Somerset Police Department put out an alert through 911 that evening.
Kirkland described Jaden as being around 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-8-inches tall, and weighing between 110 and 118 pounds.
“She has brown hair, and she always keeps it in a messy bun,” Kirkland said. Jaden also has blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and grey pajama pants, but Kirkland said she doesn’t believe she is wearing those clothes now.
Kirkland said that it is not certain whether Jaden is still in the Somerset area, or if she is trying to make her way to family in either Florida or Missouri.
Kirkland added that she believes Jaden left the Langdon Street area in a vehicle, but did not see her leave.
Jaden has had phone contact with some family members, but Kirkland said all she would tell them is that she is “with a friend and she’s safe.”
Jaden has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, ADHD and an intellectual disability. Kirkland said she has gone without her medications for a couple of months.
SPD is requesting that anyone with information please call 911 or local law enforcement.
